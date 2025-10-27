NFP faction refutes party president’s statement on KZN coalition government

A section of the National Freedom Party (NFP) has publicly denounced a statement made by Ivan Barnes, the party’s president, claiming that the party is in negotiations to remove the current government of provincial unity (GPU) and replace it with the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP).

The faction, led by Jeremiah Mavundla, the former mayor of Nongoma municipality, asserted that Barnes overreacted, citing the absence of any discussions with any political party.

“The National Freedom Party wishes to notify all concerned parties about the current KZN GPU. We have learned about a statement issued by Mr Barnes, which is contradicting to the current arrangement we have with GPU parties [sic].

“The current leadership, led by honourable JB Mavundla as per the SCA [Supreme Court of Appeal] application case No. 004/2023 of the party, has not discussed the matter of the government of provincial unity [KZN] and has not held any discussion/arrangement with any political party that would be done at the right time if the need arises.

“We want to urge all media houses on statements issued by Mr Barnes as an ordinary member of the party and warn all political parties against holding any discussion or any arrangements with the purported president,” the faction said in a statement.

Wasteful expenditure

The NFP, with its single seat in the provincial legislature, is a key party in the GPU made up of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the DA, and the ANC.

Late on Saturday, Barnes issued a statement claiming that the consensus is that the MK Party received the largest number of votes after the May 2024 elections and should be leading the provincial government.

Barnes said his party, just like the MK Party, has lost confidence in Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli of the IFP.

He cited instances of financial mismanagement and wasteful expenditure, including unnecessary international trips by the premier, saying they have deeply eroded confidence in the GPU.

“It is on this basis that the NFP has lost confidence in the premier,” he said in his statement that sparked panic.

