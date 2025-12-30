NFP’s bid to recall MEC Mbali Shinga fizzles as Speaker cites rule book

In what appears to be a blunt lesson in the separation between party discipline and constitutional governance, the National Freedom Party’s (NFP) attempt to unceremoniously eject its own MEC, Mbali Shinga, from the KwaZulu-Natal legislature has been formally and firmly dismissed.

The move, sparked by internal factional strife, collided with the Speaker’s office, which coolly redirected the party’s acting secretary to the rule of law, suggesting the legislature is not a forum for settling political scores by simply “sending packing” members it finds inconvenient.

Wanted to axe her as MEC and MPL

NFP’s acting secretary, Bheki Xaba, had written to the Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, Nontembeko Boyce. He requested her to axe Shinga from her position as MEC and MPL.

However, Boyce dismissed Xaba’s request. He stated that the provincial legislature does not treat its members like hoodlums, and that it is not feasible to remove the MEC.

Xaba’s request comes after NFP had sent a letter to Boyce on December 22, informing her that the party had taken a decision to suspend Shinga with immediate effect. And that she must also be booted out of the legislature, where she is the MEC and MPL.

“On the 19th of December 2025, the national executive committee (NEC) of the [NFP] convened and, after due deliberation, resolved to suspend the membership of Ms C.M. Shinga with immediate effect. Consequent to this resolution, Ms Shinga is henceforth barred from representing the NFP in any capacity, position, or platform within the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature,” said Xaba.

Barred from legislature duties

According to the NFP, Shinga was suspended pending a disciplinary matter. And the party stated that the MEC should not be seen exercising any duties in the legislature. She should not perform any duties related to her responsibilities as member of the council in the department of social development. This should be so until the formal disciplinary process has been concluded and a final determination made.

However, Boyce dismissed Xaba’s requests for Shinga’s recall.

On December 23, Boyce wrote to Xaba and told him that while taking note of the content of his correspondence, there was no way that the KZN Legislature was going to adhere to his request.

“We bring to your attention that the KZN Legislature is guided by section 106(3)(c) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa,” said Boyce.

She pointed out the instances where a person loses membership of a legislature. If they cease to be eligible to be members of the legislature. If they are absent from work without permission. Or if they are no longer party members of the political parties which had appointed them to the legislature as public representatives.

Speaker refused, cites law

“We note that none of the conditions as set out above are applicable in this instance. And as such, the office of the Speaker is unable to accede to your request,” said Boyce.

Shinga’s issues with the party emanate from a dramatic political storm within the NFP. She was accused of being defiant and refused to toe the line based on how the organisation wants her to work.

Shinga became the MEC under the ticket of the NFP in the Government of Provincial Unity. The latter is led by the IFP chairperson and premier in the province, Thami Ntuli.

