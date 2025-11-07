Nhlamulo Ndhlela lambasted for ‘poking nose’ in MK Women’s League business

The uMkhonto weSizwe Women’s League (MKWL) chairperson, Mabel Rweqana, has slammed party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela for attempting to use the women’s structure to validate matters within the party.

According to the letter dated November 5, Ndhlela wanted to direct the women’s league to release a statement congratulating Collen Makhubela for remaining as chief whip after she was removed during changes in the parliamentary caucus.

The decision to remove Makhubele resulted in party president Jacob Zuma suspending his deputy and parliamentary leader, Dr John Hlophe, while Makhubele was reinstated into her position.

Rweqana wants an explanation

After Makhubele’s reinstatement, Rweqana stressed that Ndhlela should stick to running the communications of the MK Party while she also continues in her role.

“Last time I checked, you were the MKP spokesperson and had no business with the WL [women’s league] affairs,” Rweqana said.

“You are not a member of the women’s league unless you have changed your gender. You wake up in the middle of the night and provide instructions to the secretary on what to do without following the correct WL protocol.

“We are a structure, and I am the president of the women’s league. I therefore demand an explanation regarding your unacceptable and mischievous actions.

“Such behavior is so unprofessional, and it leaves so much to be desired of you as a comrade. It doesn’t help our beloved organisation.”

Tasteless and insensitive

In the letter, she stressed that she has occasionally tried to address Ndhlela’s involvement in the operation of the women’s league, but his behavior persists.

She referred to Ndhlela’s conduct as tasteless, insensitive, unmannered, and lacking political will.

“I am quite aware of all your nefarious interest in the women’s league and that you have your own preferred comrades that you want to plant into the WL space. Free advice: we are legitimately appointed, not by you but by the CDE [comrade] president [Zuma].

“Don’t defocus us. As the MKP Women’s League, we are focused, we don’t entertain power mongers, and we are intentional with our responsibilities of liberating women and poor masses of SA, unashamedly so.

“Stay on your communications lane and stay away from our lane; we know how to steer this ship in the right direction.”

