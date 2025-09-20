Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi kicks off testimonies at Madlanga Commission

This week, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi concluded a three-day testimony at the Madlanga Commission, exposing corruption and political interference in South Africa’s criminal justice system. His revelations have heightened scrutiny of senior officials and raised concerns about law enforcement integrity.

Key Points from Mkhwanazi’s Testimony:

Collusion with crime syndicates

Mkhwanazi accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya of obstructing investigations into politically motivated killings and organised crime. He claimed they disbanded a specialised task force to protect corrupt officials and criminal networks.

Unauthorized access to sensitive information

He implicated Brown Mogotsi, an alleged associate of Mchunu of having unauthorised access to sensitive police data, raising concerns about potential leaks to criminal elements.

Systemic threats to justice

Mkhwanazi warned that corruption and political interference are pushing the justice system to the brink, emphasising the urgent need for reform.

Public and institutional support

His testimony drew strong backing from the public and civil society, who view the Madlanga Commission as a vital step toward accountability and restoring trust in the justice system.

Picture 1: KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi takes the stand for the third day at the Madlanga Commission, laying bare allegations of corruption, political meddling, and systemic failures in South Africa’s criminal justice system. His testimony paints a picture of a law enforcement system under immense pressure.

Picture 2: Inside Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, the commission hearings unfold. The public gallery sits mostly empty, prompting questions: is this a sign of limited civic interest, or are South Africans turning to online streams to follow the proceedings?

Picture 3: Evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello SC meticulously questions Mkhwanazi, probing his claims and scrutinising the details of the commission’s first three days. The exchange underscores the rigor and intensity of these high-stakes hearings.

Picture 4: Outside the auditorium, police Nyala vehicles and paramedics stand on alert, a visible reminder of the security and preparedness required for high-profile judicial inquiries.

Picture 5: Chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga oversees the commission with authority, supported by senior counsels Sesi Baloyi and Sandile Khumalo, who guide proceedings to ensure transparency, fairness, and legal integrity.

