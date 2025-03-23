No-nonsense Moya vows to get R2.5bn government owes Tshwane

Government entities that are located in the City of Tshwane owe the municipality about R2.5-billion in unpaid rates and taxes.

This was revealed by Tshwane Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya during an interview with Sunday World Engage.

Those who have not been paying their rates and taxes to Tshwane include national departments, whose head offices are all located in Pretoria, as well as state entities at national and provincial level.

