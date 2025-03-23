No punitive action against official who spent R2m on guardhouse

Mpumalanga Department of Education head Lucy Moyane and officials implicated in the dubious spending of more than R2-million on, a security guardhouse are yet to face the music despite a scathing report recommending disciplinary measures against them for misleading the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

The watchdog found that Moya­ne signed off on a dubious report presented to lawmakers. The report appeared to mask financial mismanagement.

Under her watch, the department blew R1,192,078 on a guardhouse and another R1-million on fencing.

