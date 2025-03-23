Politics

No punitive action against official who spent R2m on guardhouse

By Sunday World
Mpumalanga's Department of Education head Lucy Moyane

Mpumalanga Department of Education head Lucy Moyane and officials implicated in the dubious spending of more than R2-million on, a security guardhouse are yet to face the music despite a scathing report recommending disciplinary measures against them for misleading the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

The watchdog found that Moya­ne signed off on a dubious report presented to lawmakers. The report appeared to mask financial mismanagement.


Under her watch, the department blew R1,192,078 on a guardhouse and another R1-million on fencing.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.