No rush to make Loyiso Masuku mayor, says Fikile Mbalula

African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says the party is not prioritising the possibility of newly elected Johannesburg regional chairperson, Loyiso Masuku, becoming mayor of the city ahead of the local government elections in 2026.

Speaking during the ANC 5th National General Council (NGC) focused on renewal of the ANC, Mbalula said the organisation first needs to focus on winning back support in the City of Johannesburg rather than debating positions.

Mayorship not a priority now

“So, the issue of who becomes a mayor in Johannesburg is not a priority and is not going to preoccupy us. The preoccupation is going to be: preparing the ANC to win, and win big,” said Mbalula.

This comes amid concerns about whether Dada Morero will still be a mayoral candidate in the Johannesburg metro after Finance MMC and deputy regional secretary Masuku came out victorious at the ANC 16th Regional Conference over the weekend.

He added that Morero is currently in office only because coalition partners had done the ANC a favour. And he warned that there is no point in leading institutions where the party does not have full control.

Mbalula said Masuku has strong qualities and must now focus on rebuilding the support of residents.

ANC presidency rumours

Mbalula further dismissed speculation that he wants to run for ANC president. He denied claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa could be removed at the general council. Such rumours were part of political plotting that would not succeed, he said.

According to Mbalula, the NGC remains focused on party renewal rather than internal contestation. This after the ANC lost its majority in the 2024 elections and entered a Government of National Unity.

“We don’t have the luxury to gather in numbers like in the NGC and only become a spectacle of infights. The issue of leadership we’ll discuss at the right time. It’s not a topical issue at the general council,” said Mbalula.

