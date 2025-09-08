North West ANC top five split down the middle over succession race 

A showdown is looming in the ANC North West as Premier Lazarus Mokgosi is backed to challenge incumbent provincial chairperson Nono Maloyi for the governing party’s top post at the next elective conference, which should constitutionally take place next year when the four-year term that started in 2022 ends.

The Sunday World can reveal that the battle for leadership in the province has split the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) down the middle, with intense jockeying for power stalling attempts to maintain unity. Two camps have now emerged, as anticipation grows ahead of the provincial conference, where the future leadership of the party in the province will be decided.

According to insiders, Maloyi and Mokgosi, his deputy and the current premier, are now set to go toe-to-toe for the influential role of ANC provincial chairperson, exposing deep divisions at the heart of the provincial leadership.

As the two camps form, it is a three-two split at the top, with Maloyi backed by provincial secretary Louis Diremelo and his deputy Viola Motsumi. Mokgosi camp is aligning with provincial treasurer Sello Lehari in the ongoing battle.

While Maloyi is said to have agreed to work together with Diremelo for a second term for both, Mokgosi is building from scratch.

The premier is said to be working together with the likes of Finance MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi as well as MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Madoda Sambatha to mount a challenge for Maloyi and company.

Apart from his two allies in the current top five, Maloyi has the advantage of collaborating with the highly influential former ANC Youth League President, Collen Maine.

“Lazzy is contesting to be ANC provincial chair against Nono, who wants to come back for a second term; that is where things are,” said an insider with intimate knowledge of the political developments in that province.

“At the level of the provincial officials, the Premier is underneath because he’s only supported by the provincial treasurer, while Nono has the entire secretariat backing his quest for a second term.”

Our informants said the looming provincial contest was already drowning in national political dynamics toxicity.

This is because, apparently, Maloyi is said to have briefed his caucus that he has a deal with ANC leading presidential hopeful, Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Therefore, the caucus is believed to have agreed that Maine must run for provincial deputy chair under Maloyi with a view that he will graduate to the top once the latter is onboarded to the national officials.

“Nono wants to run for a second term so that he may have bargaining power to be offloaded at the national level as deputy president under Spokes,” said a deepthroat.

“Then the deal is that when Nono (Maloyi) leaves for national, his deputy in the province, which would be Collen (Maine) at that time, will then become provincial chair because he is the most influential in any way as things stand.”

However, some influential individuals from the province asserted that this agreement was already in jeopardy due to conflicting personal interests within the same faction.

In this respect, they argue that Diremelo is silently cooking to replace Maloyi himself when and if he elevates successfully to the national officials.

“There’s then a subtle contest within the dominant faction because whilst there is agreement that Collen will rise when Nono leaves, Louis is silently plotting to rise to that post but is yet to show his hand.”

Others believe that another instrumental factor in determining who wins the battle for the soul of the ANC in the North West will be secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who is said to be “playing it safe” in that province until an opportune time to pick a side.

“Then you will see the hidden hand when branches start reducing on one side and increasing on another.”

Those who remain neutral assert that it’s premature to choose a side for the yet-to-be-determined provincial conference.

Moreover, they believe the same people who have aligned views now might be on the opposing slates come conference time.

“For instance, Collen and Lazzy used to be tight but are now opposing each other. Also, there is also a belief that Nono is also playing Lazzy with a half clutch, promising him to take over after him. So, nothing is cast in stone.”

Maloyi said ANC North West was focused on rebuilding, renewing and uniting the ANC and less concerned about a provincial conference only due in August next year and a national conference that is two years away.

“We are hard at work taking our branches through the foundation course and preparing for the upcoming national general council. The NEC of the ANC has made a clarion call to all its leaders and members to focus on the implementation of the ANC ‘s programme of action and desist from discussing leadership issues,” said Maloyi.

“We have equally called on our members to abstain from discussing leadership succession and I’m loyal to that important call.

“Lastly I have not reached an agreement with anyone on anything. I’m a loyal and disciplined member of the ANC.”

