North West launches digital overhaul as key systems go live

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi says the province has switched to a new digital system to overhaul how government works, marking what he describes as a shift away from paper-based administration to automated processes across departments.
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- North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi announced the province’s transition to a new digital system.
- The move aims to overhaul government operations by replacing paper-based administration.
- Automated processes will now be implemented across various government departments.
- The shift is intended to enhance efficiency and modernize public sector management.
- Full details of the story are available in the e-edition of Sunday World.