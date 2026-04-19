Politics

North West launches digital overhaul as key systems go live

By Sunday World
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 17: Lazarus Mokgosi, Premier of the North West province during the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) Debate at the Parliamentary Dome on Day 01 on February 17, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) held joint sittings to debate the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered at the Cape Town City Hall on February 12th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)..

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi says the province has switched to a new digital system to overhaul how government works, marking what he describes as a shift away from paper-based administration to automated processes across departments.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi announced the province’s transition to a new digital system.
  • The move aims to overhaul government operations by replacing paper-based administration.
  • Automated processes will now be implemented across various government departments.
  • The shift is intended to enhance efficiency and modernize public sector management.
  • Full details of the story are available in the e-edition of Sunday World.
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