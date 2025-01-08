North West Premier Mokgosi tackles Midvaal Water crisis

North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi on Wednesday visited Midvaal Water Company in the City of Matlosana Local Municipality, coming as the company faces severe financial challenges, burdened by a staggering R2-billion debt owed by the municipality.

Accompanied by Councillor Fikile Mahlophe, Executive Mayor of Matlosana, Premier Mokgosi toured the company’s state-of-the-art facilities. The facility includes its advanced water purification plant and SANS 241-compliant laboratory — key to ensuring safe drinking water.

During a briefing, Mokgosi and Mahlophe were updated on Midvaal Water’s operations and its financial struggles. All are worsened by the municipality’s escalating debt. This debt threatens not only the company’s operations, but also its ability to extend water access across the North West province.

Pledged to intensify their efforts to find a resolution

In response to the crisis, both officials pledged to intensify their efforts to find a resolution. Premier Mokgosi emphasised the importance of the municipality adhering to an existing payment plan. He also supported negotiations with the Department of Water and Sanitation to potentially write off nearly R1-billion of Midvaal’s debt in exchange for Midvaal forgiving a similar amount owed by Matlosana.

“There’s no justification for residents to suffer without water when this resource is available,” Mokgosi declared. He highlighted the need to utilise Midvaal’s spare capacity of 200 megalitres per day.

Plans are underway to promptly leverage this capacity. This is beginning in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District (Potchefstroom, Klerksdorp, and Ventersdorp). It will eventually expand to the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati (Vryburg and Taung) and Ngaka Modiri Molema districts (Mafikeng, Zeerust, Lichtenburg).

Access to clean water a matter of urgency

“We’ve agreed with Midvaal Water to develop plans that ensure access to clean water quickly,” Mokgosi stated. He also stressed the urgency of the initiative.

Mahlophe echoed this, underscoring the municipality’s obligation to meet its payment commitments.

“As the political head, I will ensure adherence to the plan. Failing to pay could jeopardise Midvaal Water’s operations, leading to severe consequences for our residents,” she warned.

Midvaal Water Company’s CEO, Matshedisho Dikoko, expressed gratitude for the premier’s intervention. She also affirmed the company’s readiness to collaborate with government bodies.

Water entity CEO commits to addressing region’s water challenges

“We are committed to working with the government to solve the water challenges facing our region,” Dikoko said. She emphasised the firm’s willingness to deploy excess water capacity to address urgent needs.

Mokgosi said the meeting underscored the critical nature of the water crisis in the province. With strategic partnerships and decisive action, there was hope for mitigating the looming threat of water scarcity, he said. He added that a steadfast commitment from all parties was essential for progress.

