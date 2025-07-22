North West schools shine as MEC Viola Motsumi highlights achievements

In the North West Provincial Legislature on Tuesday, Education MEC Viola Motsumi celebrated the remarkable achievements of schools and learners across the province, showcasing the strides made in education during the 2024 academic year.

With a budget of R22.9-billion for the 2025/26 financial year, Motsumi said the department is poised to continue its upward trajectory, ensuring that no child is left behind. ​

Holistic development

Beyond academics, North West learners excelled in co-curricular and extracurricular activities, demonstrating their holistic development, said Motsumi. Zanele Plaatjie, a Grade 10 learner from Obusitse Secondary School, represented the province in the prestigious Sakura Science Exchange Programme in Japan.

Meanwhile, Reaotshepa Romane from Ramotshere Technical High School earned a gold medal at the 44th Eskom Expo for Young Scientists for her innovative project on Automatic Water Conservation and Energy Efficiency. ​

In the realm of history and heritage, Motsumi said learners from Lichtenburg English Secondary School, Oarabile Molefe and Oarabetse Mokowe, secured first place at the Oral History National Championships. Their outstanding performance earned them tablet devices as recognition for their efforts. ​

She said North West schools also excelled in sports. Refethuto Primary School emerged as champions of the Kay Motsepe District Tournament. Eletsa Secondary School achieved first place provincially and second place nationally in the same competition.

Sports excellence

Additionally, a learner from Tlakgameng was selected to join the National Boys Team for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Schools Football Championship. ​The province made significant strides in digital education. Learners from Inkonjane Primary School secured third place at the SITA National Coding and Robotics Competition.

Motsumi emphasised the importance of digital skills.

“Our collaboration with Glencore Mines and the University of Johannesburg to train teachers in coding and robotics is a testament to our commitment to embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution.” ​

Top educators also received national recognition for their dedication and innovation. Bojanala District secured first place in the National Education Excellence Awards for District Leadership and Management.

These teachers from the province excelled at the 2024 National Teaching Awards. They earned top positions in three categories. These are Excellence in Secondary School Teaching, Excellence in Technology Enhanced Teaching and Learning, and Excellence in Life Skills.

Tribute to teachers

“Our teachers’ commitment to improving their skills and enhancing the learning experience of our learners speaks volumes about their dedication,” said Motsumi. ​

She also announced the launch of a Provincial Alumni Forum to mobilise alumni of township and rural schools in support of their former institutions.

“Schools thrive when communities remain actively involved in their affairs. It is both a moral obligation and a patriotic duty to give back to the schools that shaped our formative years,” she said.

​She said the department also forged partnerships with Unisa and TVET colleges. This was to strengthen teacher capacity and provide experiential learning opportunities for students. Public-private partnerships with organisations like Vodacom, Sibanye Stillwater, and Harmony Gold further bolstered infrastructure development, she said.​

Continuous improvement

Motsumi expressed optimism for the future. She emphasised the department’s commitment to continuous improvement.

“Every cent allocated in this budget has the power to change a life. And when we change the life of a child, we change a nation,” she said.

The department planned to expand access to early childhood development. To also enhance professional teacher development, and roll out digital skills training to more educators. ​

