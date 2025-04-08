North West underspent R204m on roads amid gaping potholes

The North West provincial government, which is notorious for having inadequate road infrastructure, has underspent its budget by R204-million.

The Treasury and the auditor-general made this revelation, which raised questions about the condition of the province’s roads, which is rich in platinum.

This was said when they briefed the select committee on finance in parliament on the performance of provincial treasurers and their organisations.

According to the report, the provincial department of public works did not spend R204-million of the R1.2-billion that was given to the department through the provincial roads maintenance grant, and the roads are still in poor condition.

Over 70% of roads are in poor condition

According to a recent report, less than 1% of the paved roads in the North West are classified as “very good,” indicating that the region’s road infrastructure is in extremely bad shape.

It is estimated that more than 70% of the roads are in poor or very poor condition.

“The department has failed to properly manage and maintain the provincial road infrastructure to enable the safety of commuters and the business community in the province,” reads the report in part.

“This is evident through the worsened conditions of the provincial network.”

Road D414, which runs from Disabeng to Mokobistad, is one example. It is allegedly hazardous and challenging to traverse because of potholes.

Businesses and locals who depend on the road system for trade and transportation have become frustrated as a result.

According to the report, the main causes of the problem are inadequate planning and a shortage of qualified personnel in critical areas.

Concerns about competence of officials

Numerous positions are still unfilled, and ongoing doubts concerning the competence of those in authority persist.

Additionally, the report shows improper execution of maintenance plans and road condition checks. The procurement procedure is also thought to be sluggish and ineffective, which implies that available funds are not being utilised promptly.

“What gives us sleepless nights is the provincial infrastructure that is not adequately maintained,” Mthokozisi Sibisi, the North West business unit leader from the Office of the Auditor-General of South Africa, said.

“It is something that we have attempted to address, as I mentioned next to that point to state that since we want to see the infrastructure maintained, we have issued a material irregularity that the department of public works is attempting to address.”

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content