NSFAS costs skyrocket under controversial administrator

The controversial administrator of the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has adjusted the budget for his office upwards by R35-million to accommodate his costs and those of support staff, including four highly paid advisors.

NSFAS will also spend R200-million on consultants in this financial year.

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