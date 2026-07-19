NSFAS costs skyrocket under controversial administrator

The controversial administrator of the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has adjusted the budget for his office upwards by R35-million to accommodate his costs and those of support staff, including four highly paid advisors.
NSFAS will also spend R200-million on consultants in this financial year.
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- NSFAS administrator Prof Hlengani Mathebula requested a R35-million increase in his office’s budget to cover compensation costs, including four highly paid advisors earning R9.9-million annually in total.
- NSFAS plans to spend R200-million on consultants this financial year, driven by investigations, legal, audit, and advisory needs.
- Company secretary Bantu Mazingi recently resigned, citing governance issues within NSFAS.
- The overall NSFAS 2026-27 budget has been increased by R10-billion, with R60-billion allocated for student funding, primarily to universities (R41-billion) and TVET colleges (R9.5-billion).
- Minister Buti Manamela defended the increased administrative costs by comparing them to previous administrators’ support expenses and emphasized awaiting National Treasury approval.