Politics

NSFAS costs skyrocket under controversial administrator

By Sunday World
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NSFAS costs skyrocket under controversial administrator
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 24: Buti Manamela (Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training) arrives for a visit to University Of Witwatersrand on February 24, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The aim of the visit was to ensure the institution is prepared for the 2025 academic year, to identify areas that need improvement, and also to engage with executive management, Students Representation Councils, and labour on critical issues. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

The controversial administrator of the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has adjusted the budget for his office upwards by R35-million to accommodate his costs and those of support staff, including four highly paid advisors.
NSFAS will also spend R200-million on consultants in this financial year.

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  • NSFAS administrator Prof Hlengani Mathebula requested a R35-million increase in his office’s budget to cover compensation costs, including four highly paid advisors earning R9.9-million annually in total.
  • NSFAS plans to spend R200-million on consultants this financial year, driven by investigations, legal, audit, and advisory needs.
  • Company secretary Bantu Mazingi recently resigned, citing governance issues within NSFAS.
  • The overall NSFAS 2026-27 budget has been increased by R10-billion, with R60-billion allocated for student funding, primarily to universities (R41-billion) and TVET colleges (R9.5-billion).
  • Minister Buti Manamela defended the increased administrative costs by comparing them to previous administrators’ support expenses and emphasized awaiting National Treasury approval.

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