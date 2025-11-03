NUM calls on state to intervene as Patrice Motsepe’s mine sheds hundreds of jobs

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called on the government to step in after mining magnate Patrice Motsepe’s company retrenched more than 600 workers in October.

The NUM wants the government to take immediate steps to ensure the renewal of the Assmang Beeshoek iron ore mine supply contract or implement alternative solutions to employment.

This comes after the union’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting held on October 30 and 31 at Emperors Palace, which raised concerns over the job cuts at the Assmang Beeshoek iron ore mine effective from November 30.

Assmang Beeshoek iron ore is owned jointly by Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals and Assore South Africa.

The company closed its operations on October 27 and was placed on care and maintenance, while 622 workers out of 688 were retrenched.

The mine closure comes after the mine failed to secure a contract with ArcelorMittal South Africa, a top steelmaking company that had also attempted to retrench over 3 500 employees. However, this decision was overturned by the Labor Court.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said the union had thoroughly assessed the struggles facing mineworkers, energy workers, construction workers, and metal workers.

Shrinkage of key sectors

The union expressed concern over the escalating crisis of retrenchments and the shrinkage of key sectors.

“The formal consultation process initiated by the mine via a Section 189 notice earlier this year concluded on October 27, 2025.

“This painful process has confirmed that 622 employees will be retrenched, effective November 30, 2025. As the NEC, we are deeply concerned about Assmang’s approach throughout this process.

“We note their insistence on applying a uniform retrenchment model across different operations without recognising the unique socioeconomic and operational circumstances of each site,” said Mammburu.

Mammburu stated that the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources processes are alarmingly unclear and the mine closure protocols under Section 52 do not seem to be strictly adhered to.

“This retrenchment will have a devastating impact on our members, their families, and the greater Postmansburg community.

“Retrenchments are always painful and deeply concerning for unions, as they strike at the heart of workers’ dignity, livelihoods, and the economic lifeblood of communities built around mining operations,” said Mammburu.

He said the NEC affirmed its support for the affected workers and also demands that the mine and all regulatory authorities comply with legal, ethical, and social obligations.

Metal sector bloodbath

The NEC also raised alarm over what it described as a metal sector bloodbath, as numerous companies were implementing retrenchments due to intense competition, which they believe comes from China.

“We condemn the practice of Chinese companies prioritising sales shops over local manufacturing, which is detrimental to job creation.”

He said the NEC has called for an urgent joint session with government and industry stakeholders to develop a plan to protect and grow domestic manufacturing jobs.

The NEC also showed support for the upcoming NUM Western Cape region and South African Communist Party march to Eskom offices and the Department of Employment and Labour on Saturday.

“The NEC unequivocally supports the upcoming march, which is a direct offensive against the privatisation and unbundling of Eskom and the liberalisation of the energy sector, which serves capital at the expense of the working class,” said Mammburu.

The march is aimed at addressing wage stagnation, exploitation of workers under the Expanded Public Works Programme, and rising electricity tariffs that seem to punish the poor. The march also aims to address the delays in signing crucial wage agreements.

