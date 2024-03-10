Nxesi in crosshairs over suspended DG

Minister of Labour and Employment Thulas Nxesi has admitted he suspended Department of Military Veterans director-general Irene Mpolweni without any report from a Chapter 9 institution or law enforcement implicating her of any wrongdoing.

Nxesi was delegated by Ramaphosa to resolve the impasse between Mpolweni and her employer, the Department of Military Veterans (DMV).

More than a year later, after Nxesi suspended Mpolweni, he has conceded he had nothing concrete that informed his decision to ice Mpolweni.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content