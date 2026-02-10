NYDA fingered for ‘propping up’ recent ANC January 8 anniversary

The NYDA has been accused of using disabled people of the North West province to “prop up ANC114” for the January 8 anniversary celebrations in the province last month.

This after a NYDA National Youth Service (NYS) implementing agent, Spolite Education, apparently mistreated disabled beneficiaries of the programme.

The beneficiaries of the programme were exposed to the scorching heat at the time and, at some point, left stranded outside the Sun City resort while they were made to share burgers from Steers with 250ml juice.

These shocking revelations are contained in a complaint sent by an affected party to all the NYDA board members.

Confronted with questions, NYDA board executive chairperson, and ANC Youth League national executive committee (NEC) member Dr Sunshine Myende denied receiving the complaint, which her colleagues have confirmed.

Myende also denied that the NYDA events that took place in the North West province during the week the ANC prepared to host its anniversary rally had anything to do with her dual role as leader of the agency, member of the ANC and leader of the ANCYL.

This is despite one of the NYDA-sponsored events having been attended by ANCYL President Collen Malatji and ANC NEC member Sindi Chikunga, who also happens to be the shareholder at NYDA as minister of youth.

The NYDA hosted more than five events in the North West during that week; the ANC celebrated its 114th anniversary.

“Our disabled participants were effectively used as props for ANC114 activities and a so-called ‘skills development’ workshop that included golf activities and superficial entrepreneurship discussions,” charged the complaint in the detailed letter to NYDA board members.

“This occurred without due consideration of disability-specific needs, physical activity suitability, proper briefing, logistics planning, or informed consent.

“Participants were seated on the grass under shade for approximately 70% of the day, left outside the Sun City entrance for about 20% of the time, and involved in activities that provided no tangible benefit for the remaining 10%,” the complaint goes on.

“They were provided with a 250ml juice box and snacks, alongside a ‘Wacky Wednesday’ sharing arrangement. This treatment raises serious questions about dignity, respect, and compliance with the principles of inclusive development.”

The implementing agent of this NYS programme was, according to the complaint, Spotlite Education.

Myende said she only knew the organisation to be limited to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng and that reaching North West would be a breach of their contract.

“The NYDA has no knowledge or record of authorising or funding any activity described as a ‘skills development workshop’ involving golf in the North West province. Our verified records indicate Spotlite Education’s contracted implementation sites are in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng only. Should any such activity have occurred, it was not sanctioned, funded, or approved by the NYDA. We view this allegation with extreme seriousness.”

Spotlite Education, which is raking in about R2 million per month for its NYS work, is linked to a prominent politician who hails from KZN, known to Sunday World.

Despite Myende denying receiving the complaint sent to all NYDA board members, including her, she said she had initiated a probe into the saga only after we sent her the questions.

“These specific allegations were brought to my attention for the first time through your inquiry. Upon receipt of this information, I have, with immediate effect, instructed the Chief Executive Officer to institute a formal forensic investigation to establish the full facts. This investigation will examine compliance with the NYDA’s Code of Conduct for implementers, the contractual agreement, and all relevant legislation protecting the rights of persons with disabilities.”

This is not the first time a NYDA leader who is also an ANCYL leader has been accused of conflating the two. Myende said the alignment of NYDA programmes with ANC 114 anniversary had nothing to do with her ANC membership and being ANCYL NEC member.

“The NYDA operates within strict governance and accountability frameworks. Procurement processes are conducted in line with the PFMA and applicable Treasury regulations.

Operational management and financial administration are the responsibility of the Chief Executive Officer, with oversight exercised by the Board,” she said

“I maintain a strict separation between my political affiliations and my statutory role. The NYDA’s work, as determined by its board and executed by its management, is resolutely non-partisan. I do not, and will not, use my office to advance any political party’s interests.

“The NYDA will not align its programmes with any political party now or during the election period. I have been a member of the ANC, the ANC Women’s League, and the ANC Youth League long before my appointment to the NYDA board. The two roles are separate and never conflated in the execution of my NYDA duties.”

