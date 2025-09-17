Operation Dudula plans march to force removal of foreigners from SAHRC

Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula has threatened a march to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) head offices in Parktown to demand of foreign nationals be removed from office.

The commission has dismissed allegations that it is led by foreign nationals and revealed that seven of the 165 employees are not from South Africa. There is one foreign national among the 15 senior managers.

Head of research

Dabula said the decision to hire a foreign national as head of research showed that the commission was not for South Africans.

She said that the SAHRC might not be against Operation Dudula but South African citizens.

“This decision really needs to be looked into. We are going to make sure that we go back because we once marched to their offices and we’ve been trying to get their response but they haven’t [responded].

“I think this is about time that we go back there. We’re going to be mobilising each other, mobilising South Africans, moblising other patriotic organisations. Your March and March, Put South Africans First, and all others.

“We are going to march to their head office. We are going to demand that all foreign nationals must be removed from those positions. Because they belong to South Africans.

She accused the commission of ignoring serious matters that affect communities while being quick to defend foreign nationals.

Dabula referred to incidents where the country faced the dark cloud of children dying allegedly due to contaminated snacks that were often bought at foreign national-owned spaza shops.

Ignoring plight of South Africans

“We have girls who have been raped in the mining dump in the West Rand in Gauteng. [And] we have not heard them say anything. We have children that have been raped by foreigners and they have not said anything.

“But just touch foreigners then you will see that they really exist. We’ve been at clinics and they have been on us, even taking us to court,” said Dabula.

Dabula said the position of head of research was too important to be given to someone from outside the country.

She insisted that if she were to be granted a similar employment in another country, she would also fight for the rights of South Africans before those of the nation she would be in.

“We have a person that is supposed to be advocating for South Africans. But rather they are advocating for foreigners,” said Dabula.

“If I was taken to Zimbabwe, having to go work in Zimbabwe, I will definitely fight for my own South African people first. Before I try and look at the people of Zimbabwe. That is the reason they are against South Africans and not just Operation Dudula,” she added.

She said having a foreign national in the position is the reason Zimbabweans receive first preference in the country.

