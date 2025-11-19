Operation Dudula plans to picket outside G20 Summit venue

Operation Dudula is planning a picket outside the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Nasrec, Johannesburg between November 22 and 23.

Ayanda Ndlovu, Operation Dudula spokesperson, appreciated that South Africa will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit, the first to be hosted on African soil.

She also confirmed that the protest will take place on both days of the summit along Nasrec Road.

She said the organisation aimed to deliver a message that the international recognition does not mean much if local citizens continue to face their daily struggles of finding employment, access to quality services, and safety in their own communities.

Plans to deliver address at the venue

“We acknowledge and celebrate the diplomatic and symbolic value of this achievement. The G20 Summit despite its global prestige, will not by itself alter the material conditions of millions of South Africans, who continue to face declining access to basic services due to the influx of undocumented immigrants and corruption.

“It is for this reason that Operation Dudula has resolved to organise a peaceful and lawful picket. To demonstrate to the government that once the G20 Summit concludes, the agenda of putting South Africans first must remain the nation’s top priority,” said Ndlovu.

Operation Dudula has been fighting for local citizens to receive priority access to public institutions and facilities. These include schools and hospitals, where they have been chasing out undocumented foreign nationals.

The Johannesburg High Court had prohibited Operation Dudula members from demanding identification documents from anyone. It also banned them from using what it calls hate speech.

Picket to be peaceful, organised

She emphasised that this picket is expected to be peaceful and orderly. Only those authorised by Operation Dudula will speak to the media.

“South Africa’s global leadership must start with national responsibility. While hosting the world is a moment of pride, rebuilding our country for South Africans is a moral duty. We call on the government to match international diplomacy with domestic action,” said Ndlovu.

