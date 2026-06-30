Operation Ubuntu pushes back against anti-illegal migrant protests

Malvern de Bruyn, the Western Cape provincial secretary of trade union federation Cosatu, defended migrants and refugees during an Operation Ubuntu counter-demonstration on Tuesday, arguing that employers, rather than migrant workers, were responsible for labour market abuses.

Standing with a banner reading “Immigrants and Refugees Welcome — #OperationUbuntu”, De Bruyn said the demonstration aimed to show solidarity with migrants living in South Africa.

“We’re here today to show our fellow brothers and sisters of Africa that we support them because they are not foreigners to us. They are part of us because we are all Africans. That’s why we speak about Ubuntu,” he said.

Responding to concerns that migrants were taking jobs from South Africans, De Bruyn said the migrant population comprised only “4%” of the country’s population and should not be blamed for unemployment.

Instead, he accused employers of exploiting undocumented migrants to reduce labour costs.

“Employers, farmers and farm owners are the ones creating the problem. They employ undocumented people and decide not to employ local workers. It’s not the fault of migrant workers. If there’s an opportunity, they will take it.”

He said many employers used migrant labour to undermine labour protections.

“They pay less and undermine collective bargaining. Workers are left without protection such as provident funds, sick leave and other benefits. Government should intervene.”

Asked about the impact of large numbers of migrants seeking repatriation at processing centres, De Bruyn said he did not believe it would significantly affect the South African economy.

“We’ve seen what’s happening at those centres. People want to go home. I don’t think it will have a major effect on the economy.”

He said the government should help migrants who wished to leave South Africa while regularising the status of those intending to remain.

“Government must assist those who want to go home. For those who want to remain in this country, government must help ensure that they have the proper documentation to stay here,” he said.

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