OPINION| Malema vs Zuma: sabotage to black community interests

If black people in South Africa are pinning their hopes on politicians to advance their common interests, that hope is grossly misplaced because it will never happen.

As an abeNguni idiom goes, “ayisekho inkukhu, mawachithwe lamanzi”.

Politics, or shall I say black people’s politics, much like religion and sport for that matter, thrives on division.

It is from this division that black politicians draw their currency and sustain their political careers, anchored on petty politicking and insults.

Black politicians draw their currency from division

It has happened a million times in history. And it often gets worse just when there is a glimpse of hope that black people might unite behind a common vision for total liberation.

History is repeating itself once again with the absurd, unnecessary and egocentric second beef between EFF leader Julius Malema and his MKP counterpart Jacob Zuma.

It happened before when the two were at each other’s throats because Zuma was behind the expulsion of Malema from ANC. And Malema was in turn hellbent on making Zuma’s second term at Union Buildings a miserable one.

Progressive caucus

This time around, it is happening again just months into what was a promising attempt at uniting the black voice behind what they termed the “Progressive Caucus” in parliament.

The bloc was premised on the joining of forces between EFF and MKP in parliament, as well as other small parties such as the ATM to advance matters that affect black people collectively.

This was a strategic counterattack strategy that was aimed at the formation of the obviously neo-liberal ANC and DA-led government of national unity (GNU).

But all hopes of such a vision ever becoming a credible alternative have all but gone up in smoke.

It all collapsed with the decision of an individual politician – the then EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu taking an individual self-serving decision to defect from EFF to the MKP.

And from that, all hell broke loose, with several high-ranking EFF leaders following suit.

Or maybe let us take a few steps back in history. The wheels in fact started coming off last year with Zuma’s decision that he had no space anymore in the ANC, a party he had belonged to for more than six decades.

Zuma’s underground mission

This is when he embarked on his “underground” mission to form his own party by lobbying other political parties, like the EFF, that he deemed “pro-black and progressive” to join in on his vision.

We now know that EFF’s Malema rejected his overtures outright. But why, and why was Zuma hellbent on starting a new vehicle when there were several vehicles that already existed?

For this double question, the answer is—to serve the egos of both politicians.

It is now common cause that Zuma believes that Malema is wet behind his ears politically, and too young to lead a pro-black party that can convince both the young and old within the black community.

We also know that Malema is convinced that he formed the EFF before MKP, and that he has the advantage of young age behind him and more qualified than a “dying” Zuma to lead black people.

The two do not disagree an ounce about the socio-economic problems that confront the indigenous people of this land.

In fact, the policies of the EFF and MKP on the key socio-economic issues such as land and the economy are the same. So why not work together to achieve the intended results much quicker?

Enter Floyd Shivambu

It does not serve the individual ambitions and egos of the founders of both formations.

As if the ego trips Zuma and Malema embarked on before the formation of the MKP were not enough, the departure of Shivambu reignited the absurdity from scratch.

Shivambu too is not an innocent bystander in this unfortunate yet expected turn of events that are bound to foolishly polarise black people in this country.

The manner of Shivambu’s departure from the EFF to MKP was selfish, and he failed to give the least consideration to the collective interests of the black people because he was driven by getting one up against Malema.

The manner of Shivambu’s departure from the EFF to MKP was selfish. And he failed to give the least consideration to the interest of the black community. Because he was driven by getting one back against Malema.

But the eventual handling of this occurrence by an elder like Zuma exacerbated the situation. And Malema’s emotional response to the whole thing was the final nail in the black unity coffin.

All three are to blame for the ongoing degeneracy and polarisation of black politics.

Shivambu could have been more open to Malema about what was eating him. That which made him to decide that being in the EFF was no longer bearable. He did not do so.

Zuma could have reached out to Malema. He could have assured him that he had no hand in Shivambu’s personal decision to leave the EFF. And he did not do so.

Malema could have been more understanding that people come and go but the revolution to unite black people should take priority. He did not do so.

Whiteness consolidates its grip

While Malema has now declared MKP the priority enemy of the red berets brigade, whiteness, which has had a stranglehold on this country for the longest time, is consolidating its grip.

Just this week, the red army of the EFF gathered in Newtown. The gathering was to march to the constitutional court oral arguments hearing of the Phala Phala case. And the leading headlines were about their beef with MKP.

This while when white people gather in large numbers, it is always to discuss and advance matters that serve the white community collectively.

The most recent example of this is the protest march action organised by Afrikaner interests lobby group AfriForum. This happened at the Voortrekker Monument. The gathering was to voice their opposition to sections of the BELA Act.

The DA and Solidarity also joined in despite being independent organisations from AfriForum. Because politically, they all collectively represent whiteness and all its manifestations in South Africa.

White unity vs black unity

Despite being a numerical minority by far, white people in South Africa will never place the egos of John Steenhuisen, Kallie Kriel and Dirk Hermann ahead of those of the white community as a group.

White people are mostly likely going to get what they want with the BELA Act as they have done with many other things before. This while black people are certainly going to continue suffering, thanks to obsessing over trivial issues such as who is a smarter and more pro-black politician between Zuma and Malema. Such low level of politicking, what a shame.

White people never lose focus when their unity as a community is necessary for the greater good of the white community.

But for black people, it is just vibes, mjolo, and groove. And poverty of politics is the order of the day. We need new blacks!

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content