Opinion | What if we’ve been thinking about the G20 all wrong?

For most of us, when we think of the G20, we see the photos of world leaders in suits and imagine a political meeting. But what happened in Johannesburg this past weekend was something different. It was less a diplomatic negotiation than a high-stakes planning session for the world’s largest, most complicated worksite.

And the blueprint they agreed on—a set of resolutions with the lofty theme of “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”—isn’t just words. It’s a series of subtle, powerful signals that will ripple into the life of an auto worker in Tennessee, a welder in Essen, and a farmer in Kenya.

Think of the global economy not as an abstract force, but as a colossal construction project. The electricians can’t start until the foundation is set. The plumbers are waiting on the framers. Without a foreman and a plan, the whole site descends into expensive, paralysing chaos.

The G20 is the driver

The G20 is that foreman. Its resolutions are the new plan. They aren’t laws—you can’t be arrested for breaking them. Their power is psychological. They create a consensus about what to build next, and that consensus is what moves trillions of dollars.

The most tangible part of the new plan is a massive investment in Africa—new roads, power grids, and ports. Our instinct is to see this as charity. But that misses the point. This is about creating a new customer.

A factory in Germany doesn’t stay open because of goodwill; it stays open because of orders. By building infrastructure in Africa, the G20 is essentially creating a future market for the machinery, steel, and engineering the rest of the world produces. It’s a long-term strategy to keep the global industrial base busy.

Then there’s the problem of critical minerals. Every modern tool, from your phone to your electric car, relies on a handful of rare metals. The supply chain for these minerals is a classic example of a system that is efficient but not resilient. It’s designed for calm seas.

Fairness should be spread all round

The G20 resolution is an attempt to introduce redundancy and fairness—to prevent a single geopolitical squall from shutting down assembly lines from Shanghai to Stuttgart. It’s an acknowledgement that our technological world is built on a foundation that is more fragile than we’d like to admit.

Perhaps the most psychologically interesting resolution is the one concerning the “just energy transition”. The goal of moving from fossil fuels to renewables is clear. But the word “just” is the key. It’s a recognition of a fundamental principle of change: people will resist a transition, no matter how necessary, if it leaves them behind.

You cannot ask a generation of oil-rig workers to simply disappear. The promise of funding for retraining is more than a line item; it’s an attempt to solve a human problem. It’s the global economy’s version of an apprenticeship programme for the planet.

Finally, the leaders turned to what we might call the worksite’s safety codes. The resolutions on air quality and environmental crime are about the shared environment we all inhabit. The pledge on debt sustainability, however, is subtler.

Intention is what counts

A country drowning in debt is like a crucial subcontractor going bankrupt. It stops paying its bills, which means it stops buying the goods that keep other people employed. Propping them up isn’t altruism; it’s about maintaining the stability of the entire customer base.

The G20’s true power lies in this ability to shape context. They can’t force anyone to do anything. But by signaling a collective intention, they change the calculations of every investor, CEO, and finance minister. They have drawn up the new blueprint. The real work—the work that will determine your job security, the price of your car, and the air your children breathe—is just beginning.

