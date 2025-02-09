Opposition declares Free State premier ‘worse than Magashule’

Free State premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae is under fire from opposition political parties, who have reacted to the ongoing service delivery crisis in the province after the Mangaung Metro Municipality’s power utility, Centlec, took drastic measures by disconnecting electricity to numerous state buildings due to debt exceeding R1-billion.

The move has disrupted government operations across the Mangaung area, affecting departments and state-owned entities, including the OR Tambo House in Bloemfontein, which houses Letsoha-Mathae’s office.

EFF provincial chairperson Coach Liphoko told Sunday World the electricity cuts were predicted after his party highlighted insufficient allocations during the budget hearings.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content