Opposition parties shoot down defence’s R50bn budget: ‘It’s shameful’

Defence and Military Veterans Deputy Minister Bantu Holomisa says the persistent under-prioritisation of national security has not only compromised the safety of South Africans but also hampered economic growth.

Holomisa delivered his comments in a frank assessment of his department’s shortcomings during a debate on its budget vote, declaring emphatically that “this era must unequivocally end,” signalling a clear intention to elevate security and the fight against corruption to the forefront of the national agenda.

Corruption within defence department

He also confronted the uncomfortable truth of corruption within his own department, acknowledging the damaging effects of state capture, which still grips the Defence and Military Veterans Department.

“The shadows of state capture have regrettably touched even the Department of Defence. While some individuals are already facing legal repercussions and others are under investigation by the SIU, including a former minister, it is vital to remember that fighting corruption is a collective responsibility, not solely that of the SAPS. Every South African who believes in a safe, ethical, and democratic nation must contribute to this fight,” he said.

The hallowed halls of Parliament buzzed with intense debate as Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga and Holomisa took to the podium to champion the department’s R57-billion budget allocation.

Holomisa’s remarks, delivered amidst heightened public concern over national security and corruption, signalled a shift towards strengthening border protection and a renewed commitment to rooting out malfeasance within the defence sector.

Public concern

He did not shy away from the critical questions weighing on the minds of South Africans. “Citizens rightly question why our soldiers are deployed externally while internal threats escalate and our borders remain vulnerable,” said Holomisa, acknowledging the public’s concern.

He said that while regional solidarity remained crucial, the ease of movement across borders within the SADC region necessitates a coordinated approach.

“The allocation of R57-billion to the defence sector is more than a mere act of generosity. It is a strategic lifeline. It is a resounding declaration to our people and the world that South Africa remains steadfast in its commitment to defending its citizens and preserving its democratic order. This investment is a vital step towards reclaiming our national security and ensuring a stable future,” he said.

Opposition parties have, however, slated the budget allocation, stating that it is wholly inadequate in resolving the funding crisis faced by the department.

SA soldiers’ welfare

In response to the budget allocation, MK Party MP Muzi Ntshingila said his party would not support it because “our soldiers deserve respect and not excuses”.

“What is clear in this budget is that it disrespects our soldiers’ contribution. South Africans deserve a better budget that fights poverty, not just wars. A budget that builds homes, not just barracks. And a budget that restores hope, not bureaucracy,” said Ntshingila.

EFF MP Carl Niehaus echoed these sentiments. He called the budget a betrayal of the country’s soldiers and military veterans.

“This budget is a shameful disgrace. We owe those who serve — and especially those liberation heroes who served — a capable South African National Defence Force and a Department of Military Veterans that delivers justice and security to our nation,” he said.

Motshekga said of the R57-billion allocated to the department, only R878-million has been allocated to the military veterans.