Opposition skeptical of Ramaphosa’s promises ahead of SONA

As South Africa prepares for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2025, the opposition parties have voiced criticism over the big promises President Cyril Ramaphosa makes to the citizens.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) labelled the government of national unity (GNU) a failure that continues to neglect the needs of the South Africa’s impoverished and working-class citizens.

Urgent economic and social issues

Speaking to Sunday World, Thembi Msane, EFF national spokesperson, stated that the SONA should focus on urgent economic and social issues, particularly unemployment, land redistribution, crime, and the cost of living.

She argues that the GNU has failed to implement meaningful change. The address will likely be another “meaningless performance with zero commitment to radical economic transformation”, she said.

“As it stands, unemployment exceeds 32%, and black women and youth are the most affected. The government is yet to present a clear and urgent plan to create sustainable jobs. To industrialise the economy, and empower black-owned businesses.

Land issue

“The return of stolen land to black South Africans must be a non-negotiable priority. However, the ANC’s cowardice in failing to implement this policy has left millions landless and impoverished. After the signing of the watered down cop-out expropriation Act, it is more clear than ever that the GNU will never adequately address the deep need for land redistribution and equity,” said Msane.

Msane also highlighted the rise in violent crime, GBV, and corruption within government structures.

She criticised the government’s inability to grow the economy. It is projected to expand by less that 2% in the coming years. She also emphasised that electricity tariffs have been approved to grow by 12.7%, and fuel increased by 75c a litre.

Msane further expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s economic policies, particularly its prioritisation of austerity measures and privatisation. She condemned the GNU for failing to invest in local industries and for destroying state-owned enterprises.

ATM decries DRC crisis

Vuyo Zungula, ATM leader, has called for urgent intervention in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) crisis. Also for a radical shift in economic policy, and a comprehensive overhaul of the education system.

“The first is the crisis in the DRC, where 14 South African soldiers lost their lives at the hands of the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

“South Africans have serious questions about our involvement. And the Minister of Defence, along with the military leadership, has failed to provide clear answers in parliament. The president is the only one who can address this matter with the clarity and accountability it deserves,” said Zungula.

He said the economy was the other matter that needed urgent intervention. The country needs a turnaround strategy focused on mass industrialisation, he said.

Imports dependency

Zungula told Sunday World that South Africa’s dependency on imports, particularly from China, is unsustainable. It is detrimental to the country’s economic sovereignty, he said.

“The president has a track record of making grand promises during his SONA speeches, only to never follow through. At this point, we could write an entire book listing all the commitments he’s made over the years that were never implemented.

“That’s why we approach his promises with skepticism. South Africans don’t need more rhetoric, they need concrete action,” said Zungula.

Mmusi Maimane, Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader, said South African problems with the US and the DRC are part of a bigger national struggle, moving between hope and disappointment, progress and setbacks.

BOSA wants education reforms

“Education is the foundation of any successful society. Bold reforms must equip the next generation with the skills needed for the future. This starts with scrapping the 30% matric pass mark, which lowers academic standards. The goal should be to increase African university attendance from 4% to 10% within a decade.

“Resources must be directed toward teacher training, modernised curricula, and vocational education. This to prepare students for a fast-evolving global economy. The mantra for 2025 must be clear: educate, educate, educate. Now is the time for change,” said Maimane.

