Outa wants Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Patricia de Lille for disbanding SA Tourism board

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is on a collision course with Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, demanding that she reinstate the disbanded South African Tourism board.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage asserted that the non-executive directors should take legal action against De Lille if the board’s reinstatement fails.

Duvenage also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to dismiss De Lille, saying the minister’s conduct goes against her constitutional duty to ensure oversight.

“South Africa cannot afford more political meddling in its public institutions. We need leaders who back good governance, not those who undermine it,” said Duvenage.

Unlawful meeting

De Lille dissolved the board after members conducted an unlawful meeting on August 1. De Lille received legal advice confirming the illegality of the special meeting.

Duvenage said the move undermines accountability and shields the CEO of South African Tourism from scrutiny.

He said the board was fulfilling its duties by addressing serious governance concerns, including findings from the auditor-general and a forensic probe into irregular financial conduct.

He argues that instead of supporting the board, De Lille chose to protect the body’s CEO by disbanding the very structure tasked with oversight.

“We believe the minister did not even take the time to formally meet with the board, and, therefore, she has not given the process sufficient input and thought prior to taking this drastic action of dismissing the entire board,” said Duvenage.

He said the board was quorate and acted lawfully when it suspended the CEO pending a disciplinary inquiry.

Accountability undermined

He also noted that the absence of a chairperson was De Lille’s responsibility and did not invalidate the board’s actions.

“This decision by minister De Lille is disgraceful. Outa has witnessed many boards of state entities that have fallen short of their oversight and fiduciary duties, which gives rise to maladministration and corruption in these entities.

“Thus, when we witness a state entity board that is acting with integrity and diligence, we need to celebrate and support them.

“What infuriates us is when a minister such as De Lille steps in to dismantle it. Such political interference and irrational behaviour undermine accountability, embolden misconduct, and signal to all state entities that political protection trumps governance.”

