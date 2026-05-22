Panyaza Lesufi appoints Rise Mzansi’s Ramokgopa acting Gauteng premier

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has appointed the member of the executive council (MEC) for agriculture, rural and economic development, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, as acting premier of Gauteng Province.

Lesufi’s office announced the appointment in a media statement, saying Ramokgopa, a member of Rise Mzansi, will serve in this capacity for a short stint from Friday, May 22 to Monday, May 25, during premier Lesufi’s absence from the province.

Lesufi’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga stated that the appointment is made in accordance with Section 131(1)(a) and Section 13 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 (Act 108 of 1996), which provides for the designation of an acting premier when the incumbent is unable to perform official duties.

Mhlanga said Lesufi will be out of the province until May 25 2026. During this period, Ramokgopa will assume all duties, authority, and responsibilities of the office to ensure the continued smooth functioning of the provincial government.

Recently, Lesufi faced backlash from his ANC comrades following his provincial cabinet reshuffle last month.

At the time, Sunday World understood that proposals were put to Lesufi to remove Ramokgopa to make way for EFF provincial chairperson Nkululeko Dunga.

Instead, Lesufi announced that he had removed ANC member Matome Chiloane as MEC of education.

That was not the only significant change, according to leaders within the ANC’s provincial task team and provincial working committee (PWC).

Also drawing attention within party structures was the reassignment of health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko to social development. Nkomo-Ralehoko swapped positions with Faith Mazibuko, who is now the health MEC.

Some ANC leaders said the outcome differed from internal proposals discussed ahead of the reshuffle.

“The premier did meet with the PWC for consultation and was accordingly advised to remove Vuyiswa (Ramokgopa) of Rise Mzansi because the inclusion of the EFF means we do not need Rise Mzansi,” said an ANC high-ranking leader close to Lesufi. “We were all shocked to see him sending Matome (Chiloane) packing. That is a blunder on so many levels, especially heading to the elections. “How do you remove a person who is going to assist with the tough task of the election campaign that lies ahead? What about the political office staff who worked under Matome, who are also ANC cadres? According to more well-placed sources, the PWC met in April and discussed proposals that Ramokgopa be removed from the executive, arguing that the inclusion of the EFF’s Dunga already secures a governing majority in the province. But Lesufi ultimately retained Ramokgopa in the executive. “It was a straightforward decision to remove Ramokgopa and stabilise the arrangement with the EFF,” said a PWC insider.

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