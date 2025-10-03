Panyaza Lesufi dismisses deepfake video promoting get-rich-quick scheme

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has dismissed an artificial intelligence generated video clip showing him promoting a bogus financial product as fake.

Lesufi labelled the video fake on his X account on Thursday after the deepfake clip, which shows him being interviewed by SABC presenter Sakina Kamwendo, surfaced online.

“Tens of thousands of South Africans over 40 are quitting their jobs and retiring early, and all this thanks to a revolutionary financial platform developed with government support,” said an AI-generated Kamwendo.

Responded a fake Lesufi: “Today is your lucky day. I am not sure if everyone will be able to see this broadcast. Only those lucky enough to find it, can take advantage of this opportunity.

The fake Lesufi claimed that the broadcast should be for a limited audience, warning that the investment would otherwise turn everyone into millionaires.

“You cannot give access to this platform to just anyone because the country will suddenly be flooded with millionaires.

“Listen carefully, this is nothing to do with Forex trading, Ponzi schemes, or any of the financial scams that flood the internet today,” said the fake Lesufi.

Clip peddling lies

“With an investment of only R4 500, you could start earning over R100 000 per week. This is absolutely real, it’s like early retirement or a salary increase that multiplies your savings exponentially,” said the manipulated Lesufi.

The too-good-to-be-true bogus advertisement insists it is not a scam, claiming the platform uses automated trading software powered by AI to predict market trends.

Lesufi is made to assure viewers that no skills are required and that volunteers had already earned R50 000 in the first week, saying if one of the investors does not reach this goal in the first week, they would refund the invested amount.

“This is the most important part. Attention, to start using this programme visit our website and enter your details, a personal manager will then contact you and ask you questions and provide access to the platform.

“Once you confirm your participation, your spot will be secured but if you do not answer the manager’s call, your spot will be given to the next person in line,” said the fake Lesufi.

