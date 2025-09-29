Panyaza Lesufi, EFF want justice for Babita Deokaran after SIU report on Tembisa Hospital

- Advertisement -

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) interim investigation report on Tembisa Hospital is an honour to Babita Deokaran’s memory, former Gauteng health department chief director of financial accounting.

Deokaran was murdered in cold blood outside her house in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, in August 2021, allegedly for exposing corruption within the department.

Before her gruesome assassination, she had uncovered a web of illicit financial activities within Tembisa Hospital worth R850-million and exposed these irregularities within the hospital’s Supply Chain Management.

As the SIU continued the investigations, they discovered that the amount has risen to at least R2-billion as syndicates are uncovered and more hospital officials linked to these syndicates are also revealed.

Lesufi commended the SIU for the discoveries, saying the findings are a crucial step towards justice and accountability.

“We view this as a critical step in honouring Babita Deokaran’s legacy and fulfilling our promise that her death would not be in vain. The people of Gauteng deserve accountability, and we will leave no stone unturned.

“The SIU’s investigation has confirmed that Babita Deokaran was a true hero. We will honour her courage by ensuring our public service is not a sanctuary for the corrupt,” said Lesufi.

Fight against corruption

Gauteng provincial government spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the report shows the continued fight against fraud, corruption, and maladministration within the hospital’s supply chain management.

“In line with these findings, we will work with the Gauteng department of health to ensure that all recommendations are implemented without delay and that swift, decisive disciplinary and administrative action is taken against all officials implicated in this report,” said Mhlanga.

Sinawo Thambo, the EFF spokesperson, said the report indicated that the corruption was protected by those who are in power.

He defended the foreign nationals, asserting that financial mismanagement, not their actions, is causing patient deaths.

“What remains unclear is how much of these stolen funds have been channeled into the CR17 sealed envelope and used to bankroll the election budgets of the ANC.

“Until this question is answered, the looting of hospitals cannot be seen in isolation from the political machinery that sustains the ruling party’s grip on power.

“We are not shocked, but we are outraged that Babita Deokaran was killed for exposing the truth, that our very own president’s family is implicated in stealing from hospitals while the poor are being told there is no budget for healthcare, and that the suffering of our people has been used as an opportunity for elites and syndicates to enrich themselves,” said Thambo.

Maumela syndicate

The SIU investigation covers 207 service providers linked to 4 501 purchase orders at the hospital.

At the centre is the Maumela syndicate, led by businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela, a nephew to President Cyril Ramaphosa through marriage.

His network handled contracts worth more than R816-million through 41 linked suppliers.

It was also revealed that Vusumuzi Matlala’s three companies had been awarded R13.5-million worth of contracts in this syndicate.

Another ring, referred to as syndicate X until the matter reaches the courts, is tied to contracts worth nearly R600-million and assets over R150-million, and more syndicates were revealed.

