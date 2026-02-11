Panyaza Lesufi’s ANC branch gives him nod in comeback bid

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s political comeback inside the ANC has begun in earnest after his own branch formally nominated him for a return as provincial chairperson.

Lesufi’s nomination by the Gladys Nemukula branch in Ward 104, Ekurhuleni, signals the opening of a coordinated campaign for him to reclaim control of the province following the disbandment of the party’s Gauteng leadership.

The branch announced its “full endorsement and support” for Lesufi, declaring that the province required leadership capable of stabilising the organisation and restoring public confidence.

In a strongly worded political communiqué, the branch secretary, Mpumelelo Zengani, said it had taken its position after “extensive internal consultations and organisational engagement across structures of the movement”.

The statement described Lesufi as “a disciplined and committed cadre whose leadership has consistently reflected humility, organisational loyalty, and dedication to the historic mission and values of the African National Congress.”

The endorsement marks a key moment in ANC Gauteng politics following the dramatic disbandment of the provincial executive committee (PEC)—a structure Lesufi previously led as provincial chairperson—after the party’s poor electoral performance in 2024.

The ANC lost its outright majority in Gauteng during the national and provincial elections and was forced into complex coalition arrangements to retain control of the provincial government, triggering intense internal scrutiny of the provincial leadership.

While the national leadership framed the PEC dissolution as part of organisational renewal, the move was widely viewed within party ranks as a political setback for Lesufi and his allies.

Now, the nomination from his home branch signals a comeback attempt that is gathering early organisational backing.“At this important moment in the life of the organisation, the ANC in Gauteng requires principled, decisive and unifying leadership capable of strengthening organisational cohesion, rebuilding branches and restoring public confidence,” Zengani said.

It added that Lesufi “possesses the political experience, governance expertise, and organisational capacity required to advance renewal and effective service delivery.”

The branch also praised his “proven ability to engage communities, mobilise cadres, and advance a clear programme aligned with the ANC’s vision of a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa”.

In a direct call to action, the structure urged “all branches, members, alliance partners and progressive formations across the province to unite behind this collective organisational position and support the candidature of Comrade Panyaza Lesufi”.

ANC insiders say nominations from a leader’s own branch often serve as the formal launchpad for a leadership campaign inside the party’s internal electoral processes.

The race for control of the Gauteng ANC is expected to be fiercely contested, with the province seen as central to the party’s national renewal efforts and succession battles leading to 2027.

For Lesufi, the branch endorsement is being framed by supporters as the start of a comeback after a period in which his political influence appeared to be under pressure.

Zengani summed up its position bluntly: “Anyone can steer the ship, but it takes a leader to chart the course.”

Lesufi was yet to respond to a request for comment at the time of publishing. His comments will be added to this story when received.

