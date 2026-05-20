Papa Penny joins Shivambu’s Afrika Mayibuye Movement after dumping MK Party

Hardly a few days after musician, businessman and politician Papa Penny told former president Jacob Zuma he was resigning from uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MK Party), he has already joined Floyd Shivambu’s political party, Afrika Mayibuye Movement.

The popular Shangaan Disco King, who is real name is Eric Kulani Giyani Nkovani, was unveiled on Wednesday by Shivambu at the fledgling party’s press conference held in Johannesburg.

The Limpopo-born politician who is known for his wacky head bun hairstyle, whose real name is Eric Nkobane, confirmed to Sunday World that he was now a member of Mayibuye iAfrika.

“I was not taking pictures with Floyd, I am a member of Mayibuye iAfrika,” said Papa Penny.

When he was reminded by this publication that on Saturday he said he was not going to join any party soon, Papa Penny said at the time he did not want to reveal his next political move.

“You wanted me to tell you before things happen. I was hiding. I never knew that I was going to go to Mayibuye iAfrika. Things happened in 24 hours,” said the excited Papa Penny.

Speaking at the press conference, Papa Penny said that many people were curious about his next political move. He also thanked Zuma for putting his trust in him and for taking him to parliament, stating that he was grateful.

Shivambu also said that Afrika Mayibuye was pleased to welcome Papa Penny in the party.

“We are pleased to announce that we have accepted the membership of Eric Gezani Nkobane, officially known as Penny Penny or Papa Penny, who has joined the Afrika Mayibuye Movement. Papa Penny is going to play an important role in the leadership of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement. He is going to lead our campaign in the Greater Giyani Local Municipality and all the areas he is able to reach out to,” Shivambu said.

He added that Papa Penny was a great politician who played a major role as a councillor in the Greater Giyani Municipality for more than 10 years.

He said that the Shaka Bundu hitmaker was the best-performing councillor for Ward 5 in the Greater Giyani Municipality and that he will lead our campaign programme in the municipality.

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