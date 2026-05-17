Papa Penny quits MK Party over mayorship ‘snub’

Popular musician-turned-politician Papa Penny has resigned from the MK Party and Parliament amid claims that tensions over local government ambitions in Limpopo triggered his dramatic exit from the party.

Papa Penny, whose real name is Eric Kobane, submitted his resignation on Friday, citing what he described as internal divisions within the party’s Limpopo leadership structures.

But senior MKP insiders told Sunday World that the fallout was linked to frustrations over his alleged desire to become the party’s mayoral candidate in the Greater Giyani Local Municipality ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

According to sources within the party’s national high command (NHC), Kobane had strongly lobbied party leaders to position him as the face of MKP’s campaign in Giyani,

arguing that his popularity in the area would help the party attract votes.

“Papa Penny believed he was the strongest and most recognisable figure the party could put forward in Giyani,” said one senior party insider.

However, party insiders said MKP was still finalising internal guidelines and processes be-fore potential mayoral candidates could be considered, and recommendations were elevated to party president Jacob Zuma for approval.

“The reality is that the party has not even opened formal discussions around mayoral candidates yet. The process is still being developed.”

Some within the party leadership were said to be disappointed by Kobane’s decision to resign, especially since he was elevated to Parliament following the 2024 national elections.

“Many leaders felt he should have exercised patience and trusted the internal processes of the organisation,” said another source close to the party leadership.

Insiders further alleged that tensions between Kobane and sections of the Limpopo leadership had been building for months, with the musician accusing some leaders of gatekeeping and sidelining him politically.

The removal of former MKP chief whip Colleen Makhubele from her position in Parliament earlier this year allegedly worsened the situation.

Makhubele, whom insiders described as Kobane’s “homegirl” from Giyani, was regarded as politically close to the musician before she exited the party.

Sources reported that Kobane expressed dissatisfaction with Makhubele’s removal and increasingly raised concerns about divisions within the organisation.

“The removal of Colleen did not sit well with him at all,” said an insider.

“He felt certain people within the party were being targeted unfairly, and he became more vocal about internal issues after that.”

Party insiders also alluded to rumours about a possible move by Kobane to ActionSA, although this could not be independently verified.

MKP national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed Kobane’s resignation but declined to comment further on the reasons.

Kobane dismissed suggestions that his mayoral ambitions led to his departure from the MKP.

“… I left the party because of tribalism that is there in Limpopo… That’s not what I signed up for.

I reported all the shenanigans to President Zuma… but still nothing happened,” Kobane told Sunday World.

He also denied reports linking him to ActionSA or starting his own party.

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