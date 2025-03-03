Parly wants no-fee schools forcing pupils to pay ‘donations’ probed

The allegations that some public schools in the Eastern Cape were hounding pupils to pay a minimum of R100 for “donations” for school essentials have provoked the ire of parliamentarians.

It emerged last week that poor parents in no-fee schools had to beg schools to allow their children to attend classes, promising to find the needed donations.

This after the schools had resorted to turn pupils who couldn’t pay the donations away, with most forced to languish at home.

Makhi Feni, the chairperson of the parliament’s select committee on education, science, and the creative industries, slated the move, saying it flew in the face of a caring government.

Practice prevalent in Gqeberha

“We have learned with shock that some public schools were sending children away on account of being unable to pay donations,” Feni said.

“Provinces that are aware of this practice should instruct schools, especially in the lower quintiles, where school fees are not paid. Principals should not serve as counterforces of government benevolence.

“Schools where fees are not paid are wholly funded by government, and any extra mural activity should be funded by the choice of parents of the participating learner.”

It is believed that the practice is prevalent in schools around Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth. Some schools are alleged to be hounding out of their classes pupils who fail to make the R100 donations.

“We can’t afford this kind of exclusion, taking into consideration our economic situation as the country. We are confronted with challenging living circumstances, especially in the poor and vulnerable communities,” he said.

Minister’s intervention sought

According to Feni, this will also be raised with the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, for her intervention.

“Such processes should be done with a perspective to empower poor learners and not ridicule them.

“They did not choose to be poor, and our government is doing everything it can, even providing the learners with scholar transport and nutrition.

“Any learner affected by this should turn up at school and, if sent home, report such behavior to the circuit and district offices.”

