Paul Mashatile back at work after two-month medical leave

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has returned to work after nearly two months of medical leave following an illness that required surgery.

The Presidency confirmed on Thursday that Mashatile had fully recovered and resumed his official duties at the beginning of the week.

His return ends weeks of uncertainty over his health and absence from public engagements, with less than a month remaining before the November 4 local government elections.

Mashatile fell ill at his Johannesburg home in early August and underwent what the Presidency described as a minor surgical procedure.

READ MORE: Mashatile’s health a mystery

He was subsequently discharged from hospital but remained under medical supervision while recovering at home.

In Thursday’s statement, Mashatile thanked South Africans for their support during his illness.

“Your thoughts, prayers and calls have been greatly appreciated,” he said.

“They have all made a positive impact on the journey towards recovery. For that, I am most grateful.”

Weeks away from public engagements

Mashatile’s absence had raised questions about his health and when he would return to his official duties.

On August 4, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited him following the surgical procedure. The Presidency said Ramaphosa was pleased with his recovery. He had been assured that his deputy would soon return to work.

However, Mashatile remained away from public engagements throughout August and much of September.

On August 30, his office confirmed that he had been hospitalised after becoming ill at home.

It said he was recovering well and continued participating in some meetings virtually.

READ MORE: Paul Mashatile’s recovery ‘progressing well’ after medical procedure

By September 15, Mashatile was still resting on medical advice.

“I am pleased to share that my recovery is progressing well, and I am regaining strength each day,” he said at the time.

He added that he would continue resting until his doctors advised otherwise.

His office maintained that official responsibilities were being handled while he recovered.

Cabinet and political duties resume

The Presidency said Mashatile would now return to his full programme of government and political engagements.

He is expected to chair Cabinet committees, attend the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and engage with interfaith communities.

He will also answer oral questions in the National Council of Provinces and resume his political programme.

His return comes as political parties intensify preparations for the municipal elections.

READ MORE: Watch | Deputy president Paul Mashatile addresses questions in National Assembly

As deputy president, Mashatile also serves as leader of government business in Parliament, a position that requires him to coordinate relations between the executive and the legislature.

The Presidency thanked the media for continuing to enquire about his condition and following his recovery.

It did not provide further details about his medical condition or indicate whether doctors had imposed any restrictions on his return to public duties.