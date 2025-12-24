Paul Mashatile’s merry mix: mending economy, intensifying GBVF fight

In an annual Christmas address, Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile outlined a year of measured economic progress and a pivotal shift in the nation’s approach to gender-based violence (GBVF), framing 2025 as a period of resilience for South Africa.

Citing recent economic data, Mashatile highlighted a turning point in international confidence. “For the first time in 20 years, South Africa received a credit rating upgrade from Standard & Poor’s, signalling renewed confidence in our economy,” he stated.

Three quarters of expansion

This milestone was accompanied by modest growth, with the economy expanding by 0.5% in the third quarter. This marks three consecutive quarters of expansion. And revised International Monetary Fund forecasts are projecting growth of 1.3% for 2025 and 1.4% for 2026.

The deputy president directly linked this resilience to the character of the citizenry.

“Our greatest strength does not lie in the corridors of government but in the resilience and unity of our people,” he said. “Our most valuable resource is not buried beneath our soil. Rather, it is the grit, courage, and determination of all South Africans everywhere.”

He listed several key governmental achievements for the year. These include managing the energy crisis, boosting tourism, and improving revenue collection. A significant focus was placed on youth empowerment, with the announcement that “200, 000 young South Africans [were placed] in first-job experiences through the Youth Employment Service” in 2025.

G20 a Historic moment

The country’s successful hosting of the G20 Presidency was also noted as a “historic moment”. A moment that provided “an opportunity to champion the priorities of the Global South.”

Shifting to social challenges, Mashatile declared that 2025 “marked a turning point in our fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).”

He confirmed the gravity of the state’s response.

“In November, GBVF was classified as a national disaster. A recognition that this crisis violates fundamental constitutional rights to dignity, life, and security.”

He emphasised that this classification was a call to action, not a conclusion.

“This is not the end. It is the beginning of intensified action to protect lives and restore dignity,” he asserted. He urged citizens to “commit to building homes, schools, workplaces, and communities where every woman and child is safe.”

In his festive season message, Mashatile called for shared responsibility and community spirit. He urged those travelling to “prioritise safety and drive responsibly. Do not drink and drive, and ensure every journey is taken with care.”

Spirit of Ubuntu

More broadly, he appealed to the foundational value of Ubuntu.

“As we look to the year ahead, let us once more embrace the meaning of Ubuntu: I am because we are,” he said. He asked the public to “lend a hand to those in need and give from our hearts.”

Concluding with a forward-looking stance, Mashatile pledged that in 2026, the government would “continue to advance inclusive development, strengthen service delivery, support livelihoods, and expand opportunities for our youth.”

He wished the nation a Merry Christmas and a festive season filled with peace, comfort, and “renewed strength”. And he affirmed that “together, we will rise, rebuild, and reimagine a future of hope and prosperity.”

