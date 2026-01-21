People want citizen-elected world parliament, study reveals

Democracy Without Borders survey has found that many people want a new way to deal with global problems as they advocate for citizen-elected world parliament.

This survey, commissioned by Democracy Without Borders and conducted by Nira Data, was carried out in 101 countries covering 90% of the world’s population.

The organisation is calling for the creation of a United Nations Parliamentary Assembly as a first step towards a fully elected world parliament.

According to the findings, 40% of people supported the idea of a citizen-elected world parliament. This while 27% stood against, and 33% remain neutral.

Democratic representation worldwide

Executive director of Democracy Without Borders, Andreas Bummel, said this meant that people wanted to expand democratic representation worldwide.

“This survey shows there is growing global constituency that wants a voice in decisions affecting humanity as a whole,” said Bummel.

The support was found stronger particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa. Among young people, ethnic marginalised groups, and those with lower income or education levels.

Head of Centre for Civil Liberties un Ukraine, Oleksandra Matviichuk, elaborated. He said this suggest that people believe global democratic bodies could also help strengthen democracy at home.

Oppressive authoritarian elites

“The international system created in the last century to prevent war and mass violence is built on the United Nations. But many UN member states do not represent their people. They represent oppressive authoritarian elites who have seized power.

“The proposed vision of a citizen-elected world parliament could be a vital step in the discussion about building a more democratic global order,” said Matviichuk.

Greek MP and former Prime Minister, George Papandreou, said resistance to the proposal is strongest in wealthy democracies, especially in parts of Europe.

He added that this does not mean people are against democracy. But it shows how comfort and privilege can lead to complacency. With those who benefit from the current system failing to see how urgently it needs reform.

