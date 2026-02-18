Phophi Ramathuba hails Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘visible progress’

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has voiced strong support for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), telling parliament that improving economic indicators and infrastructure investment in the province demonstrate that the government’s development agenda is beginning to yield results.

Participating in this week’s parliamentary debate on the SONA, Ramathuba said Limpopo had aligned itself with the national development priorities of inclusive growth, poverty reduction and building a capable state. While also responding to recent natural disasters and service delivery pressures.

Response to recent floods

She said the province had drawn lessons from national disaster relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal and mobilised resources to respond to its own crises. And thus managed to limit fatalities despite severe conditions.

“As a province, we were able to avert the worst loss of life except for the 27 we were not able to save. May their souls rest in peace. Indeed, one life is one too many,” Ramathuba said.

The province had reprioritised its budget and committed R800-million to rebuilding efforts, she added. Along with anticipated support from the national government.

“We have reprioritised our needs and committed R800-million towards rebuilding efforts,” she said. “The journey requires more than physical reconstruction. It demands community healing and restoration of hope.”

Ramathuba used the debate to highlight what she described as improving economic conditions in Limpopo. She cited recent survey data showing a decline in poverty and unemployment levels.

“Poverty in Limpopo is declining from 66% to 47.6% — a visible reduction,” she said. “The latest labour force survey shows that Limpopo’s unemployment rate has declined to 28.2%.”

Poverty, unemployment

While acknowledging that poverty and unemployment remained high, she said the trend pointed to progress.

“With nearly half of our residents still living in poverty, accelerating inclusive growth and job creation remains an urgent priority,” she said.

Ramathuba added that Limpopo’s contribution to national GDP had increased from 6.9% to 7.8%. Thus reflecting growing economic activity.

“Limpopo is not merely surviving but growing,” she said. “This growth demonstrates tangible economic activity transforming the lives of our people.”

She also warned that long queues of young job seekers at recruitment drives across the country underscored the urgency of expanding employment opportunities.

“The sight of many young people queuing to submit CVs is a wake-up call to all of us entrusted with responsibility,” Ramathuba said.

On service delivery, the premier outlined measures to address persistent water shortages. These include the establishment of a “Premier’s War Room on Water” to fast-track projects across districts.

“In Giyani, out of 20 villages, only five remain before the project is completed. And they will have running water,” she said. She added that similar interventions were underway in other districts.

Ramathuba also welcomed the president’s focus on infrastructure investment and public-private partnerships. She cited joint projects with the mining sector to build bridges and roads in rural areas.

Strides made by development partnerships

“True development is achieved through partnerships and unity,” she said, pointing to recently completed and planned infrastructure projects in Sekhukhune and Steelpoort.

She praised Ramaphosa’s commitment to revitalising healthcare infrastructure, including plans to build a new academic hospital in Limpopo.

“You are not a man of promises but a man of commitments. And you deliver on your commitments,” Ramathuba told the president.

The premier concluded by expressing confidence in the country’s trajectory under Ramaphosa’s leadership.

“Progress in South Africa is not temporary,” she said. “Limpopo is a testament that real and lasting progress is possible.”

