PICS | Minister Aaron Motsoaledi welcomes Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has welcomed the People’s Republic of China Premier Li Qiang on arrival at OR Tambo International Airport.
Li is representing China at the G20 Summit taking place in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23.
Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has welcomed the People’s Republic of China Premier Li Qiang on arrival at OR Tambo International Airport.
Li is representing China at the G20 Summit taking place in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23.
Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video contentSunday World