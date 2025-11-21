Politics

PICS | Minister Aaron Motsoaledi welcomes Chinese Premier Li Qiang

By Sunday World
Chinese land for the G20 Summit
Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi welcomes the People's Republic of China Premier Li Qiang.

Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has welcomed the People’s Republic of China Premier Li Qiang on arrival at OR Tambo International Airport.

Li is representing China at the G20 Summit taking place in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23.

 

 

 

