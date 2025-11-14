Police ministry chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde faces perjury, obstruction charges

The EFF has expressed frustration over what it describes as deliberate dishonesty before parliament, saying this anger is what pushed the party to open a case against Cedrick Nkabinde, the chief of staff in the police ministry.

Sinawo Thambo, the EFF spokesperson, confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the party has received an official case number from the South African Police Service after laying charges of perjury and obstruction against Nkabinde.

The allegations stem from his testimony before the ad hoc committee on Thursday.

He stressed that the testimony was not only misleading but intentionally crafted to derail accountability.

Nkabinde told the committee that his statement was made up because his devices were seized. When the evidence leader was told this, he was asked to guess when the events occurred.

Integrity of parliamentary processes

This confusion arose during his questioning about when he first became acquainted with controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi.

He had claimed that he confirmed Mogotsi’s contact details to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, in September.

However, he also claimed that he only knew Mogotsi and received his contact details for the first time through suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu between October and November, when he was instructed to facilitate a meeting.

Nkabinde said he explained to the evidence leader, Advocate Norman Arendse SC, that he has challenges because his devices were not in his possession but was told to at least give an estimate.

Thambo stated that this action represents a major milestone in their efforts to safeguard the integrity of parliamentary processes.

“The EFF welcomes the registration of this case as a critical step in ensuring that deliberate dishonesty under oath is met with the full force of the law,” the EFF statement reads.

The party stressed that its anger stems from what it believes is a “calculated and deliberate misinterpretation of facts intended to mislead parliament and protect those implicated in wrongdoing”.

He said the matter goes far deeper than a dispute over testimony, arguing that Nkabinde’s conduct “represents a direct attack on the integrity of parliament and the constitutional principle of accountability”.

EFF sends warning to other witnesses

It was this sense of violation, Thambo said, that fuelled the EFF’s decision to approach the police.

“We will make an example with Mr Nkabinde; no one undermines an oath before parliament and lives to tell the story without consequence,” Thambo said.

He added that their action should be a clear warning to anyone set to appear before the committee in the future.

Thambo stated: “This is not a political performance but a determined effort to defend the integrity of parliament and confront the deep-seated rot within our justice and policing systems.”

According to the schedule, Nkabinde was meant to conclude his testimony on Friday, but the proceedings were cut short on Thursday as the MPs sent him back to consult his lawyers and get correct facts.

The ad hoc committee chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, stated that Nkabinde had only 10 days to prepare his statement and present it to the committee.

