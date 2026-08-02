Politics

Police probe MK Party fraud complaint naming Nomvalo and Molefe

By Bongani Mdakane
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MK Party secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo speaking at a media briefing in Sandton.
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 25: MP Sibonelo Nomvalo briefs the media on key developments and outlines the roadmap towards the 2026 Local Government Elections at CedarWoods of Sandton on March 25, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This follows the National Officials Meetings held on the 22nd and 23rd of March. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

Police are investigating a fraud complaint opened by MK Party strategic presidential team (SPT) convenor Pumlani Kubukeli, who has named secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo, treasurer-general Brian Molefe and four others in allegations of financial misconduct involving party funds.

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  • MK Party SPT convenor Pumlani Kubukeli filed a fraud complaint against secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo, treasurer-general Brian Molefe, and four others over alleged misappropriation of R33 million in party funds.
  • The complaint is based on a party-commissioned forensic report revealing irregular transactions, false invoices, disputed payments, and possible diversion of funds to external accounts.
  • Allegations include forged signatures on a requisition form and false invoices linked to an event in Mpumalanga, with payments allegedly misdirected to individuals’ accounts.
  • Police are investigating the matter to determine if criminal offenses such as fraud and forgery occurred; those named deny wrongdoing and claim internal political motives.
  • Key figures in the complaint have not been charged or convicted, and several have either denied the allegations or declined to comment as the case remains under investigation.

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