Police probe MK Party fraud complaint naming Nomvalo and Molefe

Police are investigating a fraud complaint opened by MK Party strategic presidential team (SPT) convenor Pumlani Kubukeli, who has named secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo, treasurer-general Brian Molefe and four others in allegations of financial misconduct involving party funds.
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- MK Party SPT convenor Pumlani Kubukeli filed a fraud complaint against secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo, treasurer-general Brian Molefe, and four others over alleged misappropriation of R33 million in party funds.
- The complaint is based on a party-commissioned forensic report revealing irregular transactions, false invoices, disputed payments, and possible diversion of funds to external accounts.
- Allegations include forged signatures on a requisition form and false invoices linked to an event in Mpumalanga, with payments allegedly misdirected to individuals’ accounts.
- Police are investigating the matter to determine if criminal offenses such as fraud and forgery occurred; those named deny wrongdoing and claim internal political motives.
- Key figures in the complaint have not been charged or convicted, and several have either denied the allegations or declined to comment as the case remains under investigation.