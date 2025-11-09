ANC confirms Senzo Mchunu’s voluntary step-aside plea

The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has expressed his willingness to step aside from all organisational work, following the announcement of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the organisation acknowledges Mchunu’s ongoing cooperation with both the Madlanga Commission and the ANC Integrity Commission, in line with the party’s values of accountability, discipline, and respect for due process.

Request not granted

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) discussed the circumstances surrounding Comrade Mchunu’s matter and, consistent with the provisions of the ANC Constitution and established policy on such matters, agreed that he would continue to perform organisational tasks while on special leave from his Cabinet responsibilities,” Bhengu said in a media statement.

She added that the ANC continues to monitor developments and that the NEC will revisit its decision should new circumstances arise that warrant further consideration.

Bhengu reaffirmed that, as a movement rooted in renewal and ethical leadership, the ANC maintains its long-standing principle that once a member is criminally charged, they should voluntarily step aside from their duties until the conclusion of such matters.

“This policy position, unique to the ANC, reflects the organisation’s enduring commitment to integrity, transparency, and accountability,” Bhengu concluded.

Mchunu, who served as Premier of KwaZulu-Natal from August 2013 to May 2016, was placed on leave by President Ramaphosa on 13 July this year, pending a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption and political interference within South Africa’s policing structures.

His suspension followed explosive claims by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who revealed internal divisions at the highest levels of the police service, where rival factions were allegedly vying for control of the Crime Intelligence Division.

Following Mchunu’s suspension, President Ramaphosa appointed Professor Firoz Cachalia as his replacement.

