ANCYL visits Magaqa’s grave ahead of Peter Mokaba lecture

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal’s Harry Gwala region visited the grave of its late secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa at the weekend.

This after the ANC leadership in the province advised that it plans to host a memorial lecture in honour of the league’s former president Peter Mokaba in the region. Mokaba died pneumonia on June 9 2002.

Gwala Qiniso Mnguni, ANCYL secretary-general in the region, said the league wants to make sure that Magaqa’s legacy lives on.

“We felt that we cannot do a memorial lecture on Peter Mokaba without remembering one of our own first, because comrade Magaqa is from the Harry Gwala region,” said Mnguni.

“We want to keep his legacy on for generations to learn about him, as we are in the process of renaming Umzimkhulu local municipality after his name. We have [already] succeeded in naming a sub-region under his name.”

Mnguni further expressed his appreciation on behalf of the league following a warm welcome that leaders of the league received from Magaqa’s family.

“They know us because we constantly visit the family and inform them of all the plans that we have with regards to using comrade Magaqa’s name. They are happy that we are keeping their son’s legacy alive.

“The ANC was clear [when we met the] mayor of Umzimkhulu about the responsibility that we have when it comes to Magaqa’s family, because he has has children who need to go to school and must be taken care of.”

He added that the ruling party is working hard to regain the trust of the public, noting that all the municipalities in the region are led by the ANC. “We are no longer fighting. Because of the previous fights, people lose trust in us and service delivery gets delayed.”

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author