Bosa, Good Hope Party, and Rise Mzansi merge to form “United for Change”

Three political parties — Build One South Africa, Good Hope Party, and Rise Mzansi — have officially merged to form a new political organization named United for Change. The merger was announced on Sunday, with the new party confirming that it will contest the local government elections scheduled for November next year.

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said the party remains open to collaboration with other political organizations interested in joining the movement.

“We must avoid a cult of personality leadership style, which in the past has undermined collective leadership in political parties,” Zibi cautioned.

He emphasized that, as current Members of Parliament, each leader will continue to represent their original parties until after the 2029 general elections, in line with parliamentary regulations.

“We must be prepared to serve the people in order to avoid the same mistakes made by the ruling party,” Zibi added, encouraging attendees to “raise their hands if they want real change.”

Mmusi’s musings

Bosa’s Mmusi Maimane, one of the leaders of the new formation, said their immediate focus will be on the 2026 local government elections.

“It is important that we work together at the local level — that will serve as the foundation for success in 2026,” he said.

Maimane also made a call for young people to join the movement and take up leadership roles within the party.

Patricia de Lille of Good Hope, echoed Maimane’s message, emphasizing the importance of proving leadership through hard work.

“Youth leadership cannot be appointed — it must be earned and elected,” she said. “The journey to recruit and empower young leaders starts now. Young people are not only the future — they are the now.”

On the structure of the new party, De Lille confirmed that United for Change will be led by a Council of Leaders rather than a single president, signalling a collective approach to governance.

