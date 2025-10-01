Cabinet Lekgotla to implement economic growth strategies

The Cabinet Lekgotla currently underway at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria is zooming into economic growth and the White Paper review on local government.

The Lekgotla is convened by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who met with members of the cabinet, premiers and South African Local Government Association (Salga) leaders on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the meeting is meant to rather discuss the implementation of the already existing plans to boost the economy and curb the sky-rocketing unemployment rates.

Focus on economy

“In this Lekgotla we are focusing primarily on the economy of the country, how we grow the economy. And we are not coming up with a new strategy or plans. But how do we implement those plans that are there? So that we can deal with the number of issues that are confronting South Africans,” said Ntshavheni.

She mentioned that the cost of living is high, and that the general economic growth should be inclusive.

Premiers will help to focus on the state of local government, the progress they have made and challenges they continue to face. The Lekgotla seeks to highlight interventions that have been implemented. And more interventions that may be needed to improve local government.

Speaking on the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) interim investigation report that was released by SIU head, Andy Mothibi, on Monday, Ntshavheni said it was good progress to uprooting corruption.

SIU making progress

However, she said the SIU should be allowed to continue their work. This as it is anticipated to be completed by November 2027.

“They have already done asset forfeiture on a number of implicated people. In terms of the head of SIU, he has indicated that there is still more work to be done. So allow the space for the SIU to do its work and those agencies that are supporting the SIU to do the work,” said Ntshavheni.

She also confirmed that Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie was speaking in his capacity as minister earlier on Tuesday. This despite his threats to abandon the government of national unity. He also threatened to resign as Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture. But he spoke as a minister at the Lekgotla.

Ntshavheni warned that these are party politics. And they should not be dragged into government matters.

