Clash of diaries puts KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL congress to a halt

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal has once again postponed its 10th provincial congress.

The congress was initially scheduled to have taken place on the first weekend of September, but it was postponed to this weekend because it clashed with the national youth task team’s (NYTT) planned ordinary meeting.

Provincial ANCYL spokesperson Sibonelo Nomvalo told Sunday World on Friday that there is an administrative work that still needs to be attended to.

“We were under the impression that we were ready for the provincial congress to sit, but we were advised by the NYTT to put it on hold,” said Nomvalo.

“It is no secret that there were two parallel regional conferences that sat in the eThekwini region, and that is affecting the whole province. We were in a meeting with the NYTT on Thursday and they said they will be done with the matter in two days, we are [still] waiting for them.”

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author