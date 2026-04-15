DA federal congress takes aim at teen vaping

The DA has taken a firm stance on teenage vaping, adopting a resolution at its recent federal congress aimed at protecting young people from the risks associated with its use.

Titled “Vaping Regulations to Safeguard Teenagers”, the resolution reflects growing concern over the increasing accessibility of vaping products to minors.

Proposed sales ban

It proposes a ban on the sale of these products to anyone under the age of 18, along with stricter enforcement measures. Vendors who fail to comply could face fines and penalties.

The DA is also calling for targeted programmes to discourage vaping and promote healthier lifestyle choices, with schools identified as key areas for intervention. The party wants school environments to be formally declared “No-Vape Zones.”

‘Not just flavour’

Proposer of the resolution, Luvo Vimbani, told Sunday World he is deeply concerned about the impact vaping could have on young people.

“In school raids, you see more vapes being found compared to other substances. Many think that it is just a flavour which the kids are smoking but there is nicotine. We need to do awareness in schools an d declare schools no vape zones,” he said.

According to the proposal, nicotine exposure during adolescence can interfere with brain development, affecting attention, learning and memory.

It also warns that nicotine is highly addictive, increasing the risk of long-term dependency when use begins at a young age. Respiratory issues linked to vaping, including bronchitis and asthma-like symptoms, are also highlighted.

Public awareness campaigns

The resolution further calls for nationwide public awareness campaigns targeting both teenagers and parents, aimed at dispelling the perception that vaping is a harmless alternative to smoking.

The DA’s Policy and Resolutions Review Committee endorsed the proposal, which was later adopted by a majority at congress. There were no opposing views, with delegates unanimously supporting the resolution.

“The proposal was supported by an overwhelming majority because delegates who are parents are aware of the threat it poses,” he said.

High school learners at risk

Research released in 2025 highlights the growing scale of vaping among South African high school learners.

The study, titled “Electronic cigarette usage amongst high school students in South Africa: a mixed methods approach,” was published in The Lancet’s eClinical Medicine and forms part of a collaborative effort involving researchers from the University of Cape Town (UCT), Utrecht University and the University of Cambridge.

The findings are based on a large-scale survey led by Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit at the UCT Lung Institute. Data was collected from about 25,000 learners across 52 fee-paying schools in eight of the country’s nine provinces.

According to the study, nearly 17% of surveyed learners reported currently using e-cigarettes, significantly higher than the reported use of traditional cigarettes (2%), cannabis (5%) and hookah pipes (3%).

Vaping prevalence was shown to increase with age, with about 9% of Grade 8 learners reporting use, rising to an average of 30% among matric pupils. In some schools, usage rates were recorded as high as 46%.

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