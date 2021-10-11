DA struggling to raise funds for election campaign

Johannesburg- The DA, which has historically been cash-flush, is struggling to raise funds for its election campaign.

So dire is the situation that the country’s official opposition has been forced to introduce new methods for its public representatives to help its finance department raise money for the polls.

In a memorandum to party leaders last month, the party’s federal finance chairperson, Dion George, and the organisation’s finance director, Stephen Murphy, urged party leaders to use leaflets, among others, in raising cash for the election war chest.

“The federal fundraising team will provide each province with a list of donors that may be called or visited by accredited fundraisers to raise a donation.

Author



George Matlala