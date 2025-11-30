Game-changing R1bn Vunumoya positions SA as clean-power leader

South Africa hit a world-class clean-energy milestone as Seriti Green handed over the R1-billion Vunumoya main transmission station (MTS) to Eskom, energised ahead of schedule and now feeding 155MW of wind power into the national grid.

The project, which was handed over in Bethal this week, anchors a 900MW rollout that positions Mpumalanga as a future hub for renewable energy and low-carbon mining, marking a decisive step in the country’s bid to accelerate clean power supply and stabilise the grid.

Vunumoya is a Nguni expression that literally means “harvesting the wind”.

The Vunumoya MTS, over 18 months in the works by Seriti Green, is now operational and integrated into the national system, a feat achieved four months ahead of its original commissioning date of March next year.

Speaking at the handover, Seriti Group CEO Mike Teke said the milestone reflects what is possible when private and public actors work in sync for national benefit.

“Today’s handover of the Vunumoya MTS demonstrates what an effective partnership can achieve. This is a meaningful milestone for South Africa’s energy transition and for Mpumalanga’s future as a renewable energy hub.

“Seriti is proud to be playing a role in building the infrastructure that supports a more secure and sustainable national energy system,” Teke said.

Beyond its technical achievement, the infrastructure is strategically timed: it clears the runway for the first 155MW of wind energy from Seriti Green’s Ummbila Emoyeni One Wind Energy Facility, which began flowing into the grid on Friday. This is phase one of a 900MW programme – one of the largest renewable build-outs in South Africa.

The Vunumoya MTS is the backbone of the broader hybrid Ummbila Emoyeni Renewable Energy Project between Bethal and Morgenzon, providing the critical architecture that allows clean energy to be fed reliably into the grid.

The facility includes state-of-the-art 400kV and 132kV infrastructure, a 500MVA transformer, and capacity for additional feeders and transformers to accommodate future expansion.

Eskom Group chief executive Dan Marokane endorsed the project as a structural investment in the country’s long-term economic trajectory.

“This achievement is a clear demonstration of what collaboration and innovation can deliver. It accelerates South Africa’s energy transition and reinforces Eskom’s commitment to a sustainable future. Projects like Vunumoya are vital for modernising our grid and ensuring reliable, low-carbon power for generations to come,” Marokane said.

While the first phase of wind production will be wheeled to Seriti Resources to power its mining operations, the long-range infrastructure impact extends well beyond a single corporate user. By increasing transmission capacity in South Africa’s industrial heartland, Mpumalanga, the project shores up the province’s relevance in a future where economic advantage is increasingly tied to low-carbon competitiveness.

National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA) CEO Monde Bala said the facility directly strengthens the grid’s ability to absorb new clean projects. The Vunumoya project forms part of the commitment to enabling the efficient integration of renewable energy projects into the grid, strengthening grid reliability and supporting South Africa’s transition to a diversified, low-carbon energy mix.”

For Seriti Green, the completion of the MTS not only marks the conclusion of its delivery phase but the beginning of a multi-year renewable deployment that could reshape South Africa’s electricity market.

Seriti Green CEO Peter Venn said the sustained rollout will unlock lasting value for communities, the national grid and global investors.

“The successful energisation of the Vunumoya MTS and the first phase of Ummbila Emoyeni positions one of South Africa’s largest renewable projects for long-term impact. This milestone shows what coordinated effort can deliver and underscores Seriti Green’s commitment to developing clean energy at the scale required for South Africa’s Just Energy Transition,” Venn said.

As the global energy race intensifies, South Africa now has proof that delivery excellence is both possible and scalable –and that the country’s Just Energy Transition can be pursued without sacrificing industrial competitiveness.