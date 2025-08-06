Gauteng portfolio committee wants accountability after suspensions of HOD, CFO

The Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety has welcomed the suspension of two high-ranking officials following the outcomes of a forensic audit.

On Tuesday, Premier Panyaza Lesufi suspended Mduduzi Malope, the chief financial officer (CFO), and Nontsikelelo Sisulu, the head of the department (HOD) of community safety.

They were suspended following the outcome of a probe conducted by the provincial forensic audit unit in Lesufi’s office, which uncovered serious financial irregularities within the department.

Dr Bandile Masuku, the committee’s chairperson, praised Lesufi’s disciplinary actions.

“As the oversight body for the department of community safety, the committee views this development with serious concern, particularly as both the head of the department and the chief financial officer regularly appear before the committee to present reports on the department’s financial performance.

“No indications of such irregularities were evident during these engagements, which raises important questions about the effectiveness of current oversight mechanisms,” said Masuku.

Review of oversight model recommended

Additionally, the committee has called on the legislature to strengthen and review its sector oversight model in order to ensure that departmental financial performance is monitored more closely.

“This includes ensuring that committees implement more robust accountability measures and intensify efforts to detect and prevent financial mismanagement.

“The committee strongly condemns any acts of corruption or financial misconduct within public institutions, especially within a department whose core mandate is to safeguard the lives and wellbeing of the people of Gauteng.

“Those entrusted with positions of authority must uphold the highest standards of integrity and service,” said Masuku.

Crezane Bosch, the DA’s member of the provincial legislature responsible for community safety, expressed her party’s dismay regarding the delayed suspension of Sisulu and Malope.

“We view this as reactive governance, where issues are addressed after they escalate into crises, which is unfair to our people.

“Furthermore, it underscores the profound instability and governance shortcomings within the Gauteng department of community safety, under the direct supervision of Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Department’s leadership instability

According to Bosch, the department must be crucial to guaranteeing the security of Gauteng’s citizens.

She did, however, note that community safety’s strategic direction, operational oversight, and accountability in crime prevention programmes were being jeopardised by the leadership instability within the department.

“These suspensions raise serious questions about the internal control systems and oversight mechanisms in place, or the lack thereof.

“The department’s annual reports have consistently highlighted financial irregularities, yet no corrective actions have been taken.

“If wrongdoing is suspected, prompt precautionary measures should be taken, and investigations should be concluded swiftly to avoid prolonged suspensions and unnecessary salary expenses.

