Politics

Geordin’s power play rocks the DA

By Queenin Masuabi
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 25: Geordin Hill-Lewis (Federal Leader of the Democratic Alliance) at the launch the Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) slogan and call to action for the voter registration campaign outside the Western Cape Provincial Legislature on May 25, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The 2026 South African municipal elections will be held on 4 November 2026 across South Africa, to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country's nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis’ move to trigger a Cabinet reshuffle and demote his predecessor, John Steenhuisen, to a deputy ministry has rattled the party’s caucus, with some MPs accusing the leader of making key decisions behind closed doors.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis’ move to trigger a Cabinet reshuffle and demote his predecessor, John Steenhuisen, to a deputy ministry has rattled the party’s caucus, with some MPs accusing the leader of making key decisions behind closed doors.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Queenin Masuabi.
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