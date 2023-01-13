Wendy Kaizer-Philander is new DA chief whip in Western Cape

The DA in the Western Cape on Friday appointed Wendy Kaizer-Philander as its chief whip in the provincial legislature.

Kaizer-Philander, who joined the DA in 2008, has served the party in many capacities, according to DA Western Cape caucus chairperson Matlhodi Maseko, who said the party is confident that the newly appointed whip is more than capable to deliver on the mandate of this position.

In 2018, Kaizer-Philander was sworn in as a member of the provincial parliament, and has worked as branch secretary, ward councillor, and member of the mayoral committee in the Drakenstein local municipality.

“Wendy’s leadership record, therefore, speaks volumes of her dedication and commitment to serving the people of the Western Cape. The DA has full confidence that Wendy will serve the office of chief whip with distinction and we wish her all the best in her new role,” Maseko said.

In agreement with Maseko, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said Kaizer-Philander is the right person to occupy the position.

“I believe the honourable Kaizer-Philander is the right person for this important position and will play an important role in furthering the work of our provincial parliament,” Winde said. “Wherever she has served, she has done so with pride, courage, and dignity.”

Winde further acknowledged Kaizer-Philander’s work ethic, saying that it is commendable and that she has adequately fulfilled her mandate in the various posts she has occupied.

“Honourable Kaizer-Philander is a valuable member of our parliament and I wish her all the best in her new role.”

